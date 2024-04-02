Don’t get angry, get a career

TECH TALK: BILL MAGEE says there are options for companies attempting to lure today’s mobile-addicted generation into the workforce

Far too many digitally savvy UK graduates prefer to play “Angry Birds” in virtual gaming arcades than monitor that vital early-bird call from a prospective employer, according to new research. Four-out-of-five grads are so addicted to their smartphone they’re losing out on career opportunities, reports Harvard Business Review, adding the trend is especially noticeable when it comes to landing a high-tech job.

Many have formed an “unhealthy relationship” with their phone, it says, adding that they should realise there’s a ready-made number of companies eager to engage and nurture such young talent to fulfil in-demand roles.

HBR highlights two-thirds of UK adults suffer from “nomophobia”. In other words, they fear being without their phone, and four-out-of-10 would rather lose their voice for a day than lose their device for 24 hours. Such is their addiction that many feel anxious or irritable when they have to turn off their phone, while disengagement from face-to-face contact can lead to harmful social relationships.

It represents something of an irony that in today’s highly-connected “real time” digital age employers find it almost impossible to actually get hold of those with the required digital skills.

One way a company can develop young talent is by taking a digital academy route, where an organisation involves its customer base to ensure a collaborative learning programme.

Backed up by providing professional accreditations and coupled with on-the-job experience, this enables the participants to practice and hone newly-acquired skills.

A McKinsey Global Institute report indicates by 2030 the planet’s total workforce may need to switch jobs, as digitisation, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) disrupts the world-of-work.

Upskilling initiatives are, therefore, a major focus for many companies to help retrain staff, giving them the skills required to move into new roles.

A further option is to engage with a digital partner who can provide both scale and flexibility by giving a company access to their talent pool.

This works well if an organisation is looking to add niche expertise or accelerate a programme but doesn’t have the time or resource available to do it.

This route can be viewed as a lower risk model than recruiting, as there’s no headcount increase or a commitment to long-term overheads and the likelihood of getting that vital hire “wrong” is also lessened.

None of the above options will necessarily solve the technology skills gap on its own. A strength of the with-partner strategy – combining all three – provides the company with immediate support they might urgently need.

So, less endlessly talking to the digital birds whether they’re angry or just having an off day.

It’s the bright young candidate who takes some mobile time-out that’s more likely to land that offer setting them on their career path.

This column is supported by ExceptionUK