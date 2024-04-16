Cold Town’s warm welcome to beer festival

The inaugural festival is a celebration of local beers

Edinburgh Grassmarket will be welcoming visitors to its first-ever Craft Beer Festival, a celebration of the city’s thriving breweries in a location where beer was brewed from the mid 1700s until 1900.

The event takes place at Cold Town House next month and among those taking part are Barney’s Beer, Campervan Brewery, Moonwake Beer Co, 71 Brewing, Dookit Brewing Co, Holy Goat Brewing, Newbarns, Stewart Brewing, and Two Towns Down Brewing.

Organiser Chris Queen said: “The Grassmarket Craft Beer Festival represents a celebration of Scottish brewing excellence, where attendees can immerse themselves in the rich variety of flavours and craftsmanship that define our industry.”

Head brewer at Cold Town Beer, Hayley Ransom, added: “Craft beer brewing in Scotland is world leading in terms of flavour, technique and ingredients so this festival will be a real treat for everyone.”

It kicks off at noon on 11 May and in addition to the beer offerings there is a range of street food throughout Cold Town House’s three floors, ‘selected and curated to complement the flavours of the brews’, and live music.

The event was established to bring the capital’s local talent under one roof to celebrate Scottish brewing excellence.

Tickets available through EventBrite.