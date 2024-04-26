Interview: Maria Francké, Scottish Property Federation

Maria Francké: there are big sticking points (pic: Terry Murden)

Maria Francké talks to TERRY MURDEN about the battle with ministers over controversial planning issues

Gatherings of property professionals can be robust affairs, though voices are rarely raised beyond disagreements over rental yields and whether or not to install triple glazing. With a couple of government ministers and a front bench opposition spokesman attending the Scottish Property Federation’s latest annual conference there was an expectation that things could get a little more challenging.

It didn’t take long for the gloves to come off. As housing minister Paul McLennan finished muttering his barely audible speech from a sheaf of prepared notes, his fellow panelists were champing at the bit ready to pounce.

Moda Living’s James Blakey and Ed Crockett of Europa Capital, made it clear that whatever ambitions the minister had for the sector, they were not for investing in Scotland while he continued to talk up his much-criticised housing bill. Chris Stewart, a former SPF chairman who has built a reputation on regeneration, came in for the kill by bluntly telling Mr McLennan: “You killed the market”.

As the 250 delegates cheered Mr Stewart’s knockout punch, it must have put a smile on the face of Maria Francké current SPF chair, who had a ringside seat for this bare knuckle fight.

“I do enjoy the political side of this role,” she says, speaking after the lecture hall was cleared for lunch and the baying delegates had an opportunity to loosen their ties.

Often it is Francké herself fighting the cause with politicians and officials. She owns a consultancy that provides advice on planning applications. Her clients have included the companies behind the film studios in Cumbernauld where Outlander is filmed, and the new one in Leith.

The day job can be a little less exciting than the lure of film lights, but no less important, and the SPF has provided her already broad experience of the sector with new insight and an opportunity to take up the cudgels on behalf of members.

She says that the current battles over the housing bill, particularly rent controls, and ongoing issues over planning and the renewables industry means the agenda has stepped up a gear. Reaction to the bill has been so ferocious that other issues of concern, such as business rates and rising cost of building materials, have taken more of a back seat.

In her opening remarks to the conference she spoke of the “dramatic impact” of rent controls and the “devastating loss” of up to £3 billion of investment in the build-to-rent sector. No one could have been left in any doubt of the strength of feeling in the room when, first, Daniel Johnson, the Scottish Labour party’s economy spokesman got up to speak, followed by Mr McLennan, and the tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie who, it turned out, was delivering his final duty as a member of the government as he was to get his jotters from the First Minister the following morning.

Francké’s language reflects the level of concern among SPF members over the unpopular bill, but she gives the pummelled housing minister the benefit of the doubt, saying he almost certainly gets the investment message.

“Paul McLennan says the right stuff,” she says. “He clearly supports the need to secure investment in Scotland and he has involved many of our members in discussion. But there are fundamental issues over rent control policies and he has his hands tied behind his back.

“He wants to engage, but there are big sticking points. Just consider what James (Blakey) was saying about holding back £450m of investment because of the rent policy. It could build 16,000 homes. We talk about a housing crisis but we are nowhere near solving it.”

Maria Francké says she ‘enjoys the political side of the role’ (pic: Terry Murden)

The bill has many faults, she says, not least the restrictions imposed on landlords wanting to raise rents. While no one wants to see tenants unfairly squeezed, the sector believes the bill is too far skewed against the supplier. Many landlords have joined developers and investors in deciding to pull out of the sector or move their money out of Scotland.

“The industry accepts that rent controls are here to stay but it is about making them workable,” says Francké .

Born in Essex, she moved to Scotland initially wanting to study landscape architecture but was told she needed an ‘O level’ in biology. She switched to town planning and found she enjoyed it.

Her career has taken her to Drivers Jonas, Deloitte and Cushman & Wakefield, as well as an architectural practice and she had two spells running her own business.

She joined the Scottish Property Federation in 2017 and last summer became chair, the first female to hold the position for a year after circumstances forced Michaela Sullivan to step down after a couple of months in the role.

She acknowledges the male-dominance of the sector, but says it is changing. She has been a mentor for women in property.

“I am passionate about the built environment,” she says. I like to see places that work for us and I like to think I can help give people greater fulfilment.”

After the following day’s sacking of Mr Harvie, and Humza Yousaf’s decision to lead a minority government, Francké issued a statement renewing the call to tackle the housing crisis.

“The clear message we heard from the Scottish real estate industry at our conference… in Glasgow was that the market needs clarity and a pragmatic policy framework on rent controls,” she said.

“Unless we see the current rent controls proposals amended, we are in danger of Scotland losing up to £3bn of build to rent led investment.

“The Scottish Government needs to realise that this would be an enormous, missed opportunity both for the Scottish economy and its communities.”

No doubt she will be hoping Mr McLennan will feel emboldened by the changes in government and is able to persuade his boss of the need for a shift in direction.

PERSONAL CHECKLIST

Birthplace: Rayleigh, Essex

Age: 56:

Education: Heriot Watt University (Town Planning), Middlesex University (MBA)

Career highlights: Various planning roles at Baxter Clark and Paul; Chesterton; Drivers Jonas; Deloitt; Cushman & Wakefield, now running Maria Francke Planning.

What did you want to be when you were young?

I was keen on being an artist and went to art school.

What makes you frustrated?

Decisions that are not made sensibly.

Who would be your fantasy guests at a dinner party (dead or alive)?

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Peter Kuruvita , a Sri Lankan chef

…and Elvis.