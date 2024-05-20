Interview: Sara Thiam, CEO, Prosper

Sara Thiam: the economy is in a difficult place (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Sara Thiam tells TERRY MURDEN that sharing ideas is the key to better decision making

Sara Thiam had recently returned from the north of Scotland where a number of business engagements had been extended into a weekend to enjoy some quality time paddle boarding and cycling. As a fan of the great outdoors it was an opportunity to refocus after a few weeks of political turmoil that left the business community recalibrating the way ahead.

Thiam’s long-established employer, the Scottish Council for Development and Industry, has also undergone a re-energising exercise of its own, swapping a familiar moniker for a new brand identity and outlook. A year on, she’s delighted with how it has been received.

“It doesn’t mean we’ve change our mission,” she says, “we’ve just brought the organisation up to date and freshened up how we do the things we’ve always done.”

SCDI has its roots in the early 1930s when the banks, trade unions, chambers of commerce and local authorities came together to help rebuild the depression-hit economy. While it has earned its place in the mix of Scotland’s lobbying and discussion groups, there has been a growing view that it needed a branding re-boot that would give it a more modern edge, and was less of a mouthful.

So last summer SCDI became Prosper, an ambition plucked from inter-war Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald’s foreword to the first annual report of what was originally the Scottish National Development Council.

The rebrand was also prompted by the changing economic landscape, the emergence of new sectors and bodies to represent them. It had faced a potential meltdown over a pensions legacy that forced the launch of a company voluntary arrangement to deal with a contributions shortfall. Was SCDI losing its place?

“No,” says Thiam, firmly. “We just needed to make people understand who we are and why we are still relevant. Every organisation has to look at itself and ask about its relevance from time to time. As for the pension fund legacy, that’s behind us.”

SCDI has always been an eclectic mix, bringing together individuals and groups who, in other circumstances consider themselves rivals. Thiam says it is this tension and ability to bring diverse opinions together that gives it a unique position in the economic arena, and one that can lead the way in consensus politics.

She sees Prosper being at the forefront of thought leadership and its annual forum has been described as “Scotland’s Davos” through its ability to attract key speakers, mainly drawn from the political, economic and business arena. They debate a range of issues from economic growth and poverty, to workers’ rights and climate action.

Previous guests have included Dame Sharon White, the chair of John Lewis, and Jonathan Reynolds the shadow Business Secretary. Earlier this year Prosper gave Mairi McAllan her debut on a public platform as the new Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy Secretary. She was due to address the annual forum at the end of this month but that duty will pass to Kate Forbes who took on the economy brief in John Swinney’s first Cabinet.

Ms Forbes will be joined by, among others, the Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, John Lamont MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland and Chris Stark, CEO of the Carbon Trust.

Sara Thiam: we need more consensus around policy making (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Thiam feels the change of identity – “we didn’t want an acronym – has been part of the re-energising of what she describes as a “member-led think tank” and believes it has helped raise its profile and its membership.

Ultimately, though, it is being at the heart of debate on the important issues that helps give the forum its key place in the calendar and she singles out housing, skills and renewables as the areas that Prosper’s members identify as priorities for action.

“We hear all the time that there is a significant pent-up supply of money ready to be invested in Scotland,” says Thiam, “but there is a need for politicians to provide confidence that will release it.”

To that extent she is ready to give the new Swinney-led government the benefit of the doubt as “there is solid experience in senior government roles”.

She adds: “John Swinney has had a long career in government and has an understanding of how Scotland works” but she says that leading a minority government means he has to reach across the chamber to get things done.

“Let’s hope this cuts down on the point-scoring,” says Thiam who is a great believer in creating policy based on “early conversations” with key stakeholders, rather than it being presented as a done deal and then argued over.

A consensual approach to government is something she felt was encouraged by the New Deal for Business group, an opportunity for business and politicians to develop policy together which was set up by Swinney’s predecessor Humza Yousaf, but which failed to live up to its billing.

She refers to the December statement from Finance Secretary Shona Robison which introduced higher taxes and severe cuts to enterprise and housing.

“The key to success is ensuring there is a shared agenda and working through the issues,” she says. “The New Deal fell apart around the Budget. The ‘no surprises’ rule had been broken.”

Thiam (pronounced “Chiam”) is married to a retired teacher from Senegal and can claim the distinction of being able to speak in wolof, the local language. “My wolof is not that good,” she says apologetically, as if there may be others in Scotland who are fluent in it.

She studied languages at university and has spent most of her career in some form of communications role, mainly lobbying, partnership and strategic development in both the private and public sectors. She feels this has given her a broad perspective on what needs to be done and what is achievable.

“The question I always ask myself before I join an organisation is whether it would exist without someone inventing it,” she says. To that extent she believes Prosper is “needed more than ever” because its original mission to rebuild a broken economy resonates with the current need to recover from the shock of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“The economy is in a difficult place and we know what the challenges are,” she says. “The economies of Scotland and the UK have not recovered at the rate of other OECD countries. There are challenges around housing, the growing gap between haves and have nots…”

She notes that ‘Wellbeing’ has been dropped from the titles of Cabinet secretaries but doesn’t read too much into it, believing that government now recognises that businesses are generally interested in making sure they look after their staff.

“It may be just a way of restating growth,” she says. “I don’t think it betrays any lack of commitment to wellbeing. In any case, all employers are practising fair work and wellbeing otherwise they would struggle to get anyone to work for them.:”

Thiam says the annual forum enables Prosper’s uniquely diverse membership to bring together their differing views, challenges and aspirations and in the process influence and enhance debate on these key issues.

“It lays the foundations for the next 12 months and sets out the critical challenges we are facing,” she says. “As a member I used to love going because you would hear what is concerning other organisations and that would help you to work out what needs to be done.”

The Prosper annual Forum takes place 30 May at the John McIntyre Conference Centre, University of Edinburgh.

PERSONAL CHECKLIST

Occupation: chief executive, Prosper

Birthplace: Edinburgh, raised in Linlithgow

Age: 58

Education: University of Stirling (French/German); University of Strathclyde (Help to grow management course)

Career highlights: Youthlink Scotland (international manager); Edinburgh City Council (EU projects manager); Glasgow Edinburgh Collaboration Initiative (manager); Institution of Civil Engineers (regional director); SCDI/Prosper (chief executive)

What is the biggest challenge you have faced in your work?

Covid. It was particularly challenging for a not-for-profit organisation that relies on members and sponsorship of events. Thankfully, our members stuck with us and some came back.

What do you find frustrating?

When people do not see the value of collaboration and only view things from their own experience or perspective

What attributes make a good leader?

Authenticity, positivity, encouragement, being approachable

Who would you invite to a fantasy dinner party?

William Dalrymple, Kofi Annan, Muriel Spark