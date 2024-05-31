Generating a muddle over energy

Starmer, Sarwar and Miliband are putting out mixed messages on the purpose of GB Energy, writes TERRY MURDEN

When Sir Keir Starmer told a radio interviewer on Friday morning that his new GB Energy company would not be a generator, but an investment vehicle, he caused some excitement among the media and opposition politicians who detected another u-turn on a plan that appeared to be quickly unravelling.

Despite earlier statements that it would be a generator, there has been some chatter on social media and elsewhere for some time that GBE would most likely be an investor, operating like the Scottish National Investment Bank to get projects off the ground.

In one recent comment on LinkedIn, Aidan Kerr, senior external affairs manager Drax Group, said that GB Energy would be taking “minority equity stakes as a co-invester in energy projects which align with their 2030 clean power target”.

That view certainly aligns with Sir Keir’s statement. However, the issue is far from settled.

When setting out Labour’s energy plans at the Prosper Forum in Edinburgh just a day before Sir Keir’s visit to Inverclyde, Scottish leader Anas Sarwar stated quite clearly that GBE would indeed be a “publicly-owned energy generating company”.

Mention of the G-word in front of a sold out audience of 160 business and public sector delegates made me follow him out of the conference hall and ask for some clarification. He explained that GBE will not be an energy generating company, it will be an energy company that invests alongside generators.

This was beginning to sound like the scene in Monty Python’s Life of Brian when Reg (John Cleese), leader of the People’s Front of Judea expresses his indignation at being confused with the Judean People’s Front.

Then it got more bewildering, as some further digging revealed that Mr Sarwar had posted a video on Twitter/X on Monday stating that GBE would be a “publicly-owned energy generation company”. How could he put out such a message – twice – in the same week that his boss was in Scotland to say this was not its purpose?

Things only got more muddled after Sir Keir’s speech when Ed Miliband, the Shadow Energy Secretary, told a TV interviewer that GBE would be like France’s state-owned EDF… “which is a company that generates electricity”.

The next big question is how GB Energy will cut bills, as promised. Sceptics say Labour is being misleading about its claims and that it will struggle to achieve what the private sector has been unable to deliver.

A more pressing case is emerging over building the grid that will cope with all this extra electricity. That will also be a responsibility of GB Energy. Well, as far as we know.

Terry Murden was Scotland editor and Business Editor at The Sunday Times, Business Editor at The Scotsman, and Business and City Editor at Scotland on Sunday. He is now Editor of Daily Business

