Van Gogh visitors taken on sensory journey

Spectacular: Van Gogh exhibition (pic: David Munn)

After last year’s successful Banksy exhibition, Glasgow is hoping to repeat the trick with a stunning sensory show which celebrates the life and work of an artist who broke new ground in his day. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will celebrate the work of the Dutch master as part of a strictly limited run of shows in the UK.

It has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America and is currently amazing crowds in Liverpool, where it attracted 9,000 people over its opening weekend alone.

Thousands of tickets for its stay at the waterfront Scottish Event Campus have been snapped up, with the attraction’s initial run extended by three weeks due to phenomenal demand.

It combines more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings with the latest technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists through an epic 40,000sq ft of exhibition space.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo.

Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said: ““We’ve had a fantastic response from visitors in Liverpool so far, and I know art fans in Glasgow are going to love it just as much. It’s a very special experience, and many people have also told us they find it incredibly emotional.

“The ongoing support we’ve had from the team at the Scottish Event Campus has been amazing, and I’m excited now to see Beyond Van Gogh in the venue – it’s going to be spectacular.”

Angela Smith, business development manager at Scottish Event Campus, added: “Scotland is going to love Beyond Van Gogh! We’ve been working closely with Anna and her team on the exhibition install, and we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the Liverpool event – it’s quite simply mesmerising.

“This is another example of a fabulous exhibition which entertains and intrigues, and the SEC is the ideal host thanks to our excellent facilities and location. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience the joy of the event.”

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is at the Scottish Event Campus from Thursday, 11 July to Monday, 26 August