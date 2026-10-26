Sir Andy and Kim star in Cromlix reality show

Sir Andy and Kim: fascinating process

Former tennis ace Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim will feature in a Channel Four documentary, writes JULENA DRUMI

Television viewers will be given a behind-the-scenes story of Andy and Kim Murray’s transformation of their Stirlingshire hotel in a new three-part series that will also reveal something about the pair’s life and first project together,.

Our Scottish Hotel will follow the couple and an 80-strong team as they embark on the construction of a new wing with two new restaurants at Cromlix, while keeping the five-star hotel open.

The Murrays have spent more than a decade in charge of the old Victorian property, on the outskirts of Dunblane, and the extension work has been filmed over a year by Channel Four.

Sir Andy bought the hotel for £2m in 2013, the year he won his first Wimbledon title. He and Kim held their wedding reception at the hotel, which is close to his childhood home.

Kim said: “The last couple of years have been really full of change at Cromlix with a huge building project and a totally new direction for fine dining and wellness, and I was really keen to document that as there were so many personal stories and interesting discoveries along the way.

“Andy and I haven’t worked on anything together before, so that was a fascinating process – and a learning curve! I’ve loved shaping this building and estate into what’s now become a really thriving and much-loved Scottish business.

“I hope people enjoy watching the show and meeting the team behind the hotel.”

Sir Andy, a former world number one tennis player, has invested a lot of his earnings from the game into small enterprises. The latest accounts for his company 77 Management, which owns Cromlix, valued the hotel at £21.4m.

Commissioning editor for Channel 4, Emily Shields, said: “Cromlix is a fascinating world to step inside, and this series offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes of a business where no detail is overlooked.

“Kim and Andy are embarking on an ambitious transformation, but at its heart this is a story about people: the team whose hard work brings Cromlix to life, and the shared desire to create something truly special.

“We’re delighted to be bringing viewers this warm, intimate and revealing look at life behind the doors of one of Scotland’s most distinctive hotels.”

James Rogan, co-CEO of production company Rogan Scotland, said: “It’s been such a privilege for Rogan Scotland to be invited into Cromlix at this pivotal time.

“What fascinated us was not simply the scale of the transformation, but how personal every decision became. From the food on the plate and the David Shrigley works on the walls to the search for water beneath the estate, the series captures Kim and Andy’s contrasting instincts, ambitions and sense of humour.

“Cromlix is also the story of an extraordinary team, responding to each new challenge with ingenuity, pride and a determination to make every guest feel that nothing unusual is happening at all.”

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