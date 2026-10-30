Business leaders give young a helping hand

Sir Tom Hunter, centre, with Sean McGrath, CEO, and Andy Lothian, chairman, of Entrepreneurial Scotland

Entrepreneurial Scotland almost doubled last year’s fund-raising for career hopefuls, writes JULENA DRUMI

Scottish businesses have helped raise a six-figure sum to support young people seeking their first step on the careers ladder, encouraged by entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter who joined a fund-raising event at Edinburgh’s Signet Library.

Entrepreneurial Scotland’s third annual Patrons’ Lunch attracted 180 entrepreneurs, founders and supporters. It was the charity’s largest Patrons’ Lunch to date and raised £120,000, almost 50% more than the £80,225 generated last year.

Funds raised will support Entrepreneurial Scotland’s Saltire Scholars Programme, which provides students from Scottish universities with summer internships and professional development. In 2026, the programme placed a record 208 students with 112 organisations across the UK and internationally.

The total raised included contributions from a charity auction led by broadcaster Natasha Raskin Sharp, with prizes donated by supporters.

Sir Tom joined the gathering as keynote speaker. Drawing on his own entrepreneurial journey and Sam Walton’s ten rules for business, he reflected on the importance of recognising talent, listening to customers and building great teams.

His address echoed the purpose of the lunch: encouraging Scotland’s business leaders to invest in young people and help them realise their potential.

Sir Tom Hunter said: “Recognising talent is fundamental to building a successful business. But potential needs an opportunity, and young people need the chance to show what they are capable of.

“Scotland’s business leaders have an important role to play in creating those opportunities. Supporting a young person to gain experience and grow in confidence is an investment in the people who will build and lead businesses in the future.”

Sean McGrath, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “The generosity shown at this year’s Patrons’ Lunch has been remarkable. To raise £120,000 with the support of Scotland’s business community is a significant contribution to our ability to create opportunities for young people.

“Through the Saltire Scholars Programme, students can take on responsibility, discover their strengths and build connections that help them move forward with confidence. We’re grateful to everyone who supported the lunch and shares our belief in the potential of Scotland’s next generation.”

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