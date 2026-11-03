David Bowie’s story told at V&A Dundee

Bowie costumes are among the exhibits (pic: Grant Anderson for the V&A)

A touring show of items from the singer’s vast collection has arrived in Scotland, writes JULENA DRUMI

A guitar played during David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era, keys to his Berlin apartment and handwritten lyrics for his final studio album Blackstar, are among more than 100 items on display at V&A Dundee as part of a touring show.

David Bowie: On Tour marks the first time highlights from the singer-songwriter’s 90,000-strong archive have been shared on this scale outside London, bringing Bowie’s story and creative imagination to audiences in Scotland before touring to venues across the UK.



The show offers a glimpse into David Bowie’s life both on and off stage. A continually evolving innovator and creator, Bowie’s interests in music, theatre, dance, film, fashion, photography and art, were an unending source of inspiration feeding into his five decades of groundbreaking creative work.

Instruments and costumes on display (pic: Grant Anderson for the V&A)

Image from the film Labyrinth (pic: Grant Anderson for the V&A)

Harriet Reed, curator of Contemporary Performance at the V&A, said: “David Bowie: On Tour reveals an artist in constant motion – a restless, forward-looking mind at work beyond the music and images we know.

“From fan art and his first instrument to unrealised projects, handwritten notes and unseen sketches, over 100 highlights bring visitors up close to the ideas behind his work, including many objects that have never been displayed before, offering new insight into how his creativity took shape.

“It’s a rare chance to step inside Bowie’s imagination to experience the curiosity and daring that defined his life’s work.”

David Bowie: On Tour at V&A Dundee is open from 4 November 2026 to 15 February 2027.

Share this:



Post



Like this: Like Loading...