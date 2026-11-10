GTA drama explodes on and off screen

Secrecy and bitter feuds are the real life backdrop to the latest edition of the world’s biggest computer game, writes IAN RITCHIE

The entertainment scene is hotting up in preparation for the Christmas holidays and the awards ceremonies. New movies being released include new versions of the Hunger Games, Godzilla, Dune and Avengers franchises, and TV is celebrating the success of returning programme hits like Celebrity Traitors, Slow Horses and Rivals.

But all of this is very small beer indeed compared to the major global entertainment release of the year – some say of the decade – and that is Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), the latest edition of the huge videogame title from Rockstar North, which is going on sale worldwide later this month.

And Rockstar North is not based in New York, London or even Hollywood. Instead, it’s in Holyrood, Edinburgh, in the old Scotsman building behind the Scottish Parliament. But don’t expect any big red-carpet events to celebrate this massive product launch. Rockstar has always kept a very low profile, perhaps due to its urban violent game themes, and has always striven to not draw any attention to itself.

GTA is a game about being a criminal where players, steal, kill and interact with sex workers. As such, some civic and political leaders have been uncomfortable about endorsing its success.

They cannot argue with the numbers. GTA VI is the first release since GTA V in 2013 which sold over 225m copies and cost an estimated $276m in development and marketing costs. It is estimated that the development and marketing costs of GTA VI will exceed $1 billion.

A consultancy, Axis Intelligence, estimates that the total revenue generated by GTA V from 2014 to 2026 is around $10.65bn. Compare that to Avengers:Endgame, the highest-grossing film in history, which made less than $3bn.

To put that in perspective, this single computer game, GTA V, has generated more total revenue than the entire James Bond franchise over 70 years, one of the most commercially successful entertainment properties in history, which includes 27 films, books, video games, merchandise, licensing and sponsorships.

The latest version is expected to hit something like $3bn in sales in its first week and continue to generate further large revenue for many years from virtual currency, in-game purchases, regular updates, and, of course, further sales of the game.

And whereas the movie, book and merchandise industry shares its revenue with cinemas and retail channels, much of GTA’s revenue is paid online directly to the company.

One surprising side effect may be a potential detrimental effect on our economy. It’s been reported that many players are planning to take several days off work – including sickies – just to get early experience of the new GTA experience. It is estimated that six million copies have been sold in the UK to gamers who have grown up with this game, and after a 12-year drought, many are desperate to try out the latest version. A Barcelona university professor has even estimated that it could cost the US economy $1bn in lost output.

Extra holidays for the Queen’s golden jubilee and Prince William’s wedding both resulted in monthly GDP falling by around 2%, so it will be interesting to note whether GTA VI also causes a measurable loss of productivity.

GTA VI has been long-awaited

Rockstar – and its parent, Take-Two Interactive – promotes its games aggressively, but is famously averse to any publicity about itself. Its financial reporting does not split out its various games, and the executives are rarely photographed. Considering their status among the Scottish creative scene they also don’t participate in Scotland’s cultural or technology scene. Visitors to its Edinburgh offices have to sign non-disclosure agreements and contractors are closely watched by security staff, while internal investigators monitor potential data breaches.

Many suspect that once GTA VI is released, the company will restructure its operations and make serious cuts. It has spent the last 12 years re-engineering its games ‘engine’ and it is likely it will be able to develop future versions by largely re-using this technology. In addition new AI technology can make enormous savings in development costs.

In the past, its has shown an ability to exercise ruthless cuts after a product release and perhaps the most extreme example of this has been the way in which the previous head of development of GTA V, Leslie Benzies, was dismissed.

Benzies, widely regarded as being responsible for developing a superb game, was encouraged to take a six-month sabbatical after the release of GTA V, and when he returned on 1 April 1915 he found his entry pass had been deactivated and was told to leave the building.

He alleged that the company had dismissed him to deprive him of the royalties to which, he claimed, he was contractually entitled. He sued the company for $150m alleging the company had forced him out. Eventually the New York Supreme Court ruled in favour of the company determining that it had behaved in line with its contractual agreement. In 2019, Benzies eventually settled, though the financial terms were not made public.

In an echo of this, Rockstar is currently in dispute with 31 of its employees who were suddenly dismissed, the company claiming they had shared confidential information in a private Discord group.

The dismissed employees claim they had been targeted because of their involvement in organising a trade union and are currently pursuing an employment tribunal. It would seem that developing these world-class games is less entertaining than actually playing them.

And, in an ironic coincidence, this industrial dispute is scheduled to be decided on 19 November, the day that GTA VI is launched.

Ian Ritchie is an entrepreneur, investor and writes a monthly column for Daily Business

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