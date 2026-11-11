Cuts will take more than the angel’s share

Experience and knowledge are being lost across the whisky industry, writes BLAIR BOWMAN

There is an uncomfortable pattern emerging in the whisky industry right now and it is one that, if left unchecked, will do lasting damage long after this downturn has passed. Over the past six to nine months, I have watched a steady stream of redundancies ripple through the industry.

What began quietly towards the tail end of last year has accelerated in recent months, as companies reset for new financial years and, one suspects, look to present cleaner numbers to boards and shareholders.

I have seen this play out across operations, sales, marketing, visitor experience teams and, increasingly, at a senior leadership level. Short term, it works to balance the books. Long term, I believe it is deeply short-sighted.

What is walking out of the door is not just a salary. It is decades of accumulated knowledge. In some cases, a single round of cuts could remove 50 or 60 years of combined experience. People who understand spirit, cask, maturation, not to mention the marketing and sales of whisky at a level that only comes from time. People who have made decisions that are still quietly maturing in warehouses today.

That kind of understanding cannot be simply replaced, fast-tracked or recreated by hiring someone cheaper and expecting them to grow into the role. Whisky does not work like that.

I have written before about the importance of long-term thinking in whisky. We are custodians of a category built on patience. The spirit laid down today may not be bottled for 20, 30 or 40 years. The people filling those casks may never see the final product. That is the timescale we operate on, which is why the current behaviour feels so contradictory.

This time last year I wrote about Diageo’s decision to shut down Distill Ventures and described it as myopic. What we are seeing now feels like the same instinct playing out more broadly across the industry.

I understand the pressure. Growth has slowed, the exuberance of recent years has faded, and consumers are more cautious and selective. But that is precisely when experience matters most. This is not the moment to lose the people who understand the category at its deepest level. It is the moment to lean on them.

There will be consequences. Knowledge gaps will emerge, often only noticed once something goes wrong. Operational blind spots, and decisions made without historical context. Subtle shifts in style or quality that no one spots until it is too late. These are not hypothetical risks; they are the natural result of removing experience from any system that depends on it.

There is also the human cost, which should not be overlooked. Many of those affected have spent their entire careers in whisky. They have travelled the world representing it, educating consumers, building relationships and, in many cases, quietly shaping the global reputation of the Scotch whisky category. To see that contribution cut short, often with little notice and through no fault of their own, is deeply disappointing.

What concerns me most is what happens next though. In a stronger market, many would find new roles within whisky relatively quickly. Today, that is far less certain. Some will inevitably leave the industry altogether, taking their knowledge and experience with them. A slow but very real brain drain from an industry that depends on depth of knowledge and continuity of thinking.

Whisky has endured for centuries because it has been stewarded carefully. It has survived wars, recessions and countless market cycles, not by reacting impulsively but by thinking long term and valuing the people who understand it.

We should be very careful about discarding that so casually. While cutting senior salaries may steady the ship today, it risks leaving the industry poorer, less experienced and less resilient for tomorrow. For a category built on time, that feels like a particularly costly mistake.

Blair Bowman is a whisky consultant. This article originally appeared in Scottish Field magazine

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