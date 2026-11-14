No easy road to reining in tech giants

Is it desirable, let alone possible, to curtail the power and influence of the big technology companies, asks TERRY MURDEN

How ironic that the man who was leading us to a virtual world in which artificial intelligence could usurp mankind was brought down by the sort of human behaviour that his technology would find hard to replicate. While Jensen Huang was closing his office door at Nvidia and reflecting on his multiple affairs, over at Microsoft HQ the IT boffins were also forcing the world into engaging in more human interaction after its email system went into meltdown.

Apart from occurring in the same week, these two events reminded us how much we are in thrall to technology. It has prompted many of us to ask if it has got too big and gained too much in control over everything we do. It has prompted a conversation about reducing our dependency on apps, email and all other digital connectivity. Yet it is likely that the technology will become even more remote and more concentrated in a few mega-sized companies.

The Nvidia scandal knocked the company off top spot among the world’s biggest companies, but even after losing half a trillion dollars in value, it is still valued at around $4 trillion. That is equal to the 2024 gross domestic products of global economic powers like Japan and India. It could also buy nearly half the S&P 500, the 50 most valuable sports franchises more than 13 times, and the net worth of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, 10 times over.

Its influence, however, is overshadowed by Microsoft. The 18-hour outage paralysed government agencies, schools, hospitals and major businesses across 74 countries. The impact was felt even by those organisations that do not use Microsoft services.

Samuel Mather-Holgate, managing director at the UK-based financial advisory firm Mather & Murray Financial, said: “This could become one of the most economically damaging technology outages in history. When Microsoft goes down, the world doesn’t just lose its emails – huge parts of the global economy effectively grind to a halt. The financial losses could be astronomical, and most businesses will recover little more than service credits from Microsoft.

“The really frightening part is how dangerously dependent we’ve become on a handful of technology giants. We’ve effectively handed them the keys to the global economy, with precious little backup.”

Founded in 1975, Microsoft has become more than a tech company, it has reshaped how we work, how we communicate, and how we live. From putting a PC in every home to pioneering cloud computing, Microsoft’s influence is everywhere.

Before Microsoft, computers filled a room. Through its MS-DOS (1981) and Windows (1985) operating systems Microsoft made PCs affordable and easy to use. Microsoft Office (1990) helped small firms compete with larger firms and standardised software meant skills were transferable worldwide. It came to dominate the tech language through Outlook, Powerpoint, Internet Explorer and Teams. Its investments in OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Copilot are bringing AI to the workplace, healthcare and everyone’s home. As one of its partners said: “Microsoft didn’t just adapt to change, it created it. From PCs to AI, its innovations have touched billions of lives.”

Next week, Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, is seeking to raise up to $90 billion through its IPO and a concurrent private share sale at a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion. The fact that it is short of the original $2 trillion expected valuation is a reflection of recent caution in the market following the AI-sceptical Democrat successes in the mid-term elections and a sense that investors have perhaps got ahead of themselves.

What the rest of us are asking is where all this investment in AI is leading us. The calls to keep up in the race to develop this next generation technology is a journey along a path with many unsigned destinations. Certain gains have been made in AI, notably in medical science and data analytics, in measurement and testing. These are creating tasks without redundancy that improve speed, and precision. But there are many aspects of life, particularly in the creative world, that we risk losing to a monster that does the thinking for us and takes away the joy of discovery, research and development. It has introduced deep fakes and copying to a previously unimaginable level.

As with the Microsoft debacle, it is also a world in which the digital dominoes too easily fall on each other and collapse the entire system. There is a need to build new ones with more switching options and back-up systems that enables the world to carry on when one of the dominoes goes down.

Powering all this technology are the vast data centres that process this ever-increasing digital bank of knowledge. It has opened up a new confrontation between the tech titans and communities that feel threatened.

It is a world of contradictions in which those who protest will do so via mobile devices, whatsapp messages, email, Facetime and Zoom sessions. The very products that are made possible by the tech firms and their data centres. Battle lines have been drawn. No prizes for guessing who will win.

Terry Murden is the editor of Daily Business and a former editor and business editor at The Sunday Times Scotland, business and city editor of Scotland on Sunday, and the winner of more than a dozen awards for business and industrial writing

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