If ministers want to improve prospects for young people they must focus on helping employers, writes TERRY MURDEN

A week of leaks and briefings finally led to confirmation of what we more or less expected. Alan Milburn’s long and detailed report on how to get young people back into the workforce includes some cash handouts for employers, new allowances for the youngsters themselves, as well as mental health support and some vague shifts in teaching, but it hardly sounds like a revolution, more like ten years tinkering with the system and crossing fingers in the hope that things will improve.

Scotland’s Education Secretary Màiri McAllan says many of the proposed reforms are already being implemented north of the border. She could be accused of being smug and scoring political points, but there is indeed more practical, work-related skills training in Scotland, and higher numbers in apprentice training.

To be fair, there has been good work among those responsible for driving these changes in Scotland. As Ms McAllan states, there are stronger vocational curriculum and qualifications, tracking of young people’s activity and joined up support wrapped around them to help them participate – “approaches Scotland has already embedded over many years”. This year Scottish schools saw increased academic attainment as well as a 121% increase since 2019 in awards in practical subjects like construction, childcare and personal finance – subjects which are preparing young people for the jobs that are in demand.

Yet Scotland still has a bloated welfare bill and too many youngsters unable to find work. Its record may be above average but it is hardly a blueprint for the scale of change that England, let alone the rest of the UK, expects from Milburn’s review.

After a decade implementing these changes in Scotland, the gains have been, at best, marginal. For 16-24 year olds the inactivity rate in Scotland is 38.1% against 40.3% for the UK as a whole; Scotland has a slightly higher rate of young people in work (53.1% v 51.4%); while the unemployment rate for this age group in Scotland is the same as England’s.

This is not evidence of policies that are transforming the working culture and the prospects of the next generation of young workers. This has also been ten years in the making. Precisely the time frame Alan Milburn is giving his own recommendations. Those Labour government ministers greeting his proposals with enthusiasm would be advised to treat them with a degree of scepticism.

Andy Burnham has already said his government will back the recommendations, but the timeframe for change is too long. the cost benefits are not high enough. Change needs to happen in the next 10 months, not 10 years or he risks consigning this generation to the scrapheap instead of giving them hope. We saw how the two years of on-off lockdowns during the pandemic led to rapid changes in working habits. Working from home, greater use of technology. When circumstances change, there needs to be a quick response.

Milburn’s approach seems to be coming as much from a desire to cut the welfare bill as helping the young. He should have put more focus on incentivising employers to hire workers, tackling underlying problems these employers face, and on schools to build teaching programmes around their needs rather than academic accomplishment.

He has acknowledged one basic and costly error by proposing an uplift in the threshold for National Insurance Contributions. The ridiculous and damaging changes introduced by Rachel Reeves have caused thousands of job cuts, put firms out of business and destroyed the entry level opportunities Milburn is now trying to create. Equalising pay, as some demand, between school leavers and those in the older age bracket is nonsense. Employers will simply take on those with more experience.

While schools north and south of the border are changing their approach to the curriculum, there is still too little focus on learning the skills that equip young people for work. Too many employers are forced to address the basics and are presented with new starters with no experience of team-working or the confidence to propose and develop ideas.

Milburn says government needs to subsidise employers to take on workers. Well, to a point. This should not be necessary if the tax and regulatory system were adjusted in favour of companies retaining more of their profits and were therefore able to invest in growth.

Many companies are reporting turnover holding up, but profits falling. They are winning or holding on to work, but margins are being hammered by rising costs, not just employment costs, but raw materials, energy, business rates and so on. These are the brakes on growth and on hiring young people. So if they are expected to take on more workers they have to get those costs down. This is not a difficult equation, but it is the best solution.

Terry Murden is the editor of Daily Business and a former editor and business editor of The Sunday Times Scotland, business editor of The Scotsman, and business and city editor of Scotland on Sunday. He is the winner of more than a dozen awards for business and industrial writing

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