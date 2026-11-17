Carol Main, board chair, Jenny Jamison, and Ben Schogler, director of partnerships

A new identity marks another milestone for Scotland’s evolving music centre, writes JULENA DRUMI

Scotland’s National Centre for Music, based at the former Royal High School in Edinburgh, has scored a new milestone, or at least a new name. It has unveiled a new identity, Highnote, which marks a significant step for the organisation as it prepares to open the doors of the former Royal High School on Calton Hill as a new home for music in Scotland.

Scheduled to open in 2028, Highnote will celebrate Scotland’s musicality, offering a gathering-point for communities locally, nationally and globally to discover and enjoy the richness and diversity of Scotland’s music.

The Highnote brand identity – designed by Edinburgh-based creative agency StudioLR – takes inspiration from the two octagonal ceilinged rooms which feature prominently in architect Thomas Hamilton’s iconic building.

Jenny Jamison, chief executive and creative director of Highnote, said: “The forging of a national centre for music is a once in a lifetime moment for Scotland. We are thrilled to unveil our new identity and share our vision and developing partnerships. We hope to give audiences-to-be an insight into what Highnote can become.

“Our name, Highnote, combines the heritage of our roots with a sense of future-focused energy, while our logo is a nod to the architecture of the former Royal High School, with both a centre-point and a ripple outwards, to express our commitment to connections and impact beyond our stunning sandstone home.

“This identity has been shaped by so many voices: musicians, audiences, residents, partners, and young people, all of whom will find a new musical home at Highnote.”

Designed by Thomas Hamilton and built between 1826 and 1829, the A-listed former Royal High School stands as one of Edinburgh’s best-known landmarks and an iconic masterpiece of Greek Doric neoclassical architecture.

After the school relocated in 1968, the building was refurbished in the late 1970s to house a proposed devolved Scottish Assembly. Those plans were shelved following the 1979 referendum and, after decades of vacancy, it is now being redeveloped by the Royal High School Preservation Trust.

Kate Smith, chief executive of the Royal High School Preservation Trust said: “We warmly welcome the launch of the National Centre for Music’s new name and brand, an exciting milestone on the journey to bringing the former Royal High School back to life.

“As the prospective tenant of the site, the National Centre for Music has our full support, and we look forward to welcoming them to their future home. We will continue to work closely together as the redevelopment project progresses and we build towards opening in 2028.”

When open, Highnote will include three main performance spaces, practice facilities and a recording studio, events and conference space, offices, a new café and bar and two acres of landscaped public gardens.

The launch event was attended by a host of guests from the music and performing arts sectors as well as representatives from the communities Highnote will support.

Guests were treated to performances from three musical acts; violinist and fiddler Donald Grant; Karine Polwart and Dave Milligan who combine folk vocals with jazz influences, and Both Hands, a synth-pop duo who created an improvised track for singers from Edinburgh Schools Rock Ensemble specifically for the night.

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