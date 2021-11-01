Tony Singh at one of his street food containers in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden) Interview: Tony Singh, chef and restaurateur Tony Singh has cooked for the stars and even a king and queen. He’s featured in television shows and been the subject of endless column inches in the newspapers. It may seem like a life […]
Interviews
When distilling means the only way is up
Ian Stirling: ‘we wanted something new’ Interview: Ian Stirling, whisky entrepreneur There will be nothing quite like it, and it will certainly turn a few heads – upwards, as it happens – when a 40-metre high vertical whisky distillery finally opens next year. It’s never been done in Britain before but the two young entrepreneurs […]
Putting risk at the heart of the matter
Doug Smith, right, with Jim Jefferies at the retirement golf day (pic: Terry Murden) Interview: Doug Smith, corporate insurance broker (retired) There have been many make or break decisions in Doug Smith’s journey around the corporate circuit, not least over the sale of his insurance business and a showdown over the future of Heart of […]
Coding for kids raises the STEM game
Sandy Enoch with Marty: ‘coding can be creative and fun’ (pic: Terry Murden) Interview: Sandy Enoch, inventor, robotics company owner It was a football tournament with a difference that helped kickstart an idea that Sandy Enoch had been harbouring for some time. His department at Edinburgh University had acquired a number of robots for research […]
Helping bankers to sleep at night
Joe Di Rollo: ‘we’re providing peace of mind’ (pic: Terry Murden) Interview: Joe Di Rollo, risk manager The collapse of Northern Rock in 2007 was a memorable moment for Joe Di Rollo, not only because it signalled the beginning of the financial meltdown that would spread around the world; it also marked a step-change in […]