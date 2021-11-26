In a new book, motivational trainer STEVIE KIDD spells out his philosophy on maximising your potential One day, a gentleman came into the restaurant where I was coaching a client and he placed his business card down on the table and asked if I could see him on Monday. He wanted me to support him. […]
Life
We must all consent to the new coercion
AS I SEE IT: All of us must be willing to accept restrictions on how we live, or we will not stop climate change, says TERRY MURDEN Britain has a reputation for coping with adversity. Call it the Dunkirk Spirit. Something seems to enable us to see through the worst of times. We survived food […]
Collaboration is key to climate change
We have time to push back the climate change crisis if we all work together, says TONY DONNELLY In a matter of days Glasgow will host the prestigious COP26 summit, highlighted as one of the most important global meetings ever to take place in the UK. The eyes of the world will be fully focused […]
Heat is on in Boris boiler battle
Boris Johnson wants us to change our home heating, but boiler company boss MARK GLASGOW, above, says there are considerable challenges With the COP26 climate summit almost upon us, the focus on controlling emissions has turned on small businesses and that staple of every household – the gas boiler. Boris Johnson wants them removed and […]
COP26: showcase and showdown
AS I SEE IT: Tackling climate change is not the only challenge facing the organisers of the summit, says TERRY MURDEN The daily diet of news on the forthcoming COP26 conference has become a torrent of announcements and statements, not least from businesses keen to enhance their reputation by proclaiming their green credentials, or offering […]