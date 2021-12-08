The nation’s best bet for building a green and low-carbon future includes opening new oil fields like Cambo, says energy expert KATY HEIDENREICH Shell’s decision to suspend its involvement in Cambo, the UK’s next big oil field development, sent shockwaves through our industry last week. And when I say ‘our industry’ I’m thinking not so much […]
Freshly minted angels spread their wings
Gillian Fleming: democratising angel investing (pic: Terry Murden) Interview: Gillian Fleming, CEO, Mint Ventures An angel investment group led by women to help other women is not a new idea, but there is plenty of fresh thinking behind Mint Ventures which debuted last week and is already starting to turn heads. For starters, it wants […]
Cambo Shell shock | Abrdn picking winners
AS I SEE IT: TERRY MURDEN Big oil just made a big statement that has raised more questions than it has provided answers. Just a few weeks ago Shell CEO Ben van Beurden was declaring his commitment to the Cambo oil field off Shetland and warning that failure to proceed would leave Britain exposed to […]
Banks have power to lead on climate action
Banks could do more to direct their lending towards reversing climate change, says ANDREW FRASER ‘They talk, but they don’t do,’ this is how the Queen expressed her frustration with world leaders on the eve of COP26. The same accusation could be levelled at the world’s major banks. They finance the world’s largest companies and […]
AI lacking rhythm in search for staff
TECH TALK: Algorithms are a key feature of data analytics, but the metrics don’t always make sense, says BILL MAGEE Those pesky artificially intelligent algorithms are at it again as bot-by-bot they stealthily take over our very human, but rather chaotic, business lives. Computerised automated analytic/predictive software programs have already been blamed for sending a […]