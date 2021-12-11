The case of a company boss firing his staff by Zoom has put the focus on employee rights, says KAREN HARVIE Pressures arising from the pandemic may have led many firms to make decisions they may not have made in more normal circumstances, particularly in the management of employees, and one recent case has brought […]
Finance and legal
Banks have power to lead on climate action
Banks could do more to direct their lending towards reversing climate change, says ANDREW FRASER ‘They talk, but they don’t do,’ this is how the Queen expressed her frustration with world leaders on the eve of COP26. The same accusation could be levelled at the world’s major banks. They finance the world’s largest companies and […]
Legal tradition set aside in tech revolution
Lawyers are adopting new technology at a faster pace than ever, and AI is the next step, says CORAL WESLEY Advancements in technology have had a huge impact on the way in which a wide variety of industries now work. My sector, Legal Services, one historically considered very traditional, has almost overnight had to adapt […]
Changing job? There may be strings attached
Restrictive covenants offer protection for employers and employees, but they are also a legal minefield, says GIORGIO VENTISEI One area of change that has emerged from the pandemic is the relationship between employer and employee as many have made decisions to leave their roles for new ventures. Anything from starting a new business to moving […]
It’s no longer a case of business as usual
Attitudes are changing towards doing things differently, says KATIE CORRIGAN With COP26 just around the corner and almost daily headlines about rising gas prices, small energy firms going out of business and recent fuel supply shortages at filling stations, our ongoing relationship with fossil fuels is very much front of mind. Added to which I […]