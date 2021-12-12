Data volumes are rising (pic: Shahadat Rahman) TECH TALK: Many organisations are failing to use data to its full potential or cost effectiveness, says NEIL CAMPBELL Data is a major driving force in today’s economy, fuelling innovation in businesses, and now we are seeing a fundamental shift towards using the power of cloud for data […]
Tech Talk
AI lacking rhythm in search for staff
TECH TALK: Algorithms are a key feature of data analytics, but the metrics don’t always make sense, says BILL MAGEE Those pesky artificially intelligent algorithms are at it again as bot-by-bot they stealthily take over our very human, but rather chaotic, business lives. Computerised automated analytic/predictive software programs have already been blamed for sending a […]
Big IT beasts facing up to an ID dilemma
TECH TALK: Some of the biggest tech companies are reviewing their investment in facial recognition, says BILL MAGEE Facial recognition technology has reached a tipping point. A growing array of tech big beasts is retreating from further development of live-capture faceprint signature systems. IBM, Amazon and Facebook/Meta have now been joined by Microsoft. The software […]
Digital skills crisis requires instant action
TECH TALK: Scotland’s tech sector will struggle to fulfil growth forecasts if a chronic skills shortage is not fixed, says DAVE LIVESEY The future of the Scottish digital economy is likely to be a prosperous one. As a hub of dynamic start-ups, innovation incubators and specialist technology investors, Scotland has earned itself a reputation as […]
Remediation is key when the hackers attack
TECH TALK: Companies need to know how to respond when their systems are compromised, says MARK GIBSON When the worst happens, who are you gonna call? The answer is not Ghostbusters. If you are over 40 and started humming the tune to the Ray Parker Jr classic from the 1984 comedy film, then this is […]