Serverless is a smart solution to core problems

TECH TALK: BILL MAGEE says serverless computing is gaining traction as firms deal with economic pressures

Cloud-driven companies are increasingly connecting with the key commercial solution “serverless computing” as they watch with dismay Big Tech’s global retrenchment and all that it might mean to their business. Google, Microsoft and Meta are among those culling hundreds of thousands of jobs. It’s causing a massive digital upheaval in the marketplace, along with growing unease by organisations across all sectors.

The serverless computer option is proving a boon to busy chief information officers (CIOs), as they play their part in steering their business out of choppy economic waters. AWS Lambda is market leader.

Gartner analysts report Lambda’s function platforms have altered people’s perceptions of the cloud as it has evolved into deep integration within the AWS ecosystem. One of its numerous strong selling points is how it focuses on writing the business logic of an organisation and solves core problems. it’s also the purest form around of the pay-for-consumption model.

The Lambda console removes a great workload weight off CIOs’ shoulders, enabling them to deploy the solution to reduce costly application costs for developing and releasing new products and services.

This is achieved through smooth data stream processing and asynchronous workflows through a lightweight application programming interface (API).

One of the impressive aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the way technology functions across all types and sizes of organisation have responded to the crisis by embracing the digital workplace.

Such a rapid response has led to new ways of working together with the realisation many changes are here to stay including being digital workplace ready.

It is here that serverless computing comes into its own. Lambda has quickly gained a reputation for being equally fast and flexible and ideal for complex, rapidly iterated applications and speed to market.

Lambda differs from other models. I’ve already mentioned how it frees up of the CIO and colleagues from buying, or renting, and then having to configure expensive servers,

The cloud provider is responsible for managing the infrastructure and scaling and the automatic launch-on-demand of linked apps.

AWS senior solutions architect Mark Richman explains how the CIO can trigger Lambda from over 200 services and software as a service (SaaS) application. “You only pay for what you use.”

Integral to the solution is “Amazon CodeWhisperer”, a machine-learning (ML)-powered service, improving developmental productivity by generating recommendations based on comments written in natural language and code.

This significantly aids developers who have to keep up with multiple programming languages, frameworks, software libraries, and popular cloud services from providers.

CodeWhisperer is part of AWS toolkit extensions for major integrated development environments (IDEs) including JetBrains, Visual Studio Code, and AWS Cloud9, supporting Python, Java and JavaScript.

Even though code snippets can be leveraged from developer communities such as Stack Overflow and GitHub, searching for them and then customising the code for a particular task all adds up to a manual and time-consuming process.

AWS Lambda relieves such everyday hassle and ensures correct programming syntax and best practice are strictly adhered to, at all times.

It also helps an outfit automatically monitor, trace, debug and troubleshoot functions with a predefined set of metrics reported through Amazon CloudWatch.

It all adds up to significantly strengthening a digital-first approach ensuring an organisation is far better positioned to weather the current economic storm.

