A playground for a king now transformed into a leisure hotspot

For years it was a collection of derelict municipal buildings. Now the former playground of a Scottish king in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle has been transformed into an Aparthotel operated by Staycity.

The property, with 128 studio, one-bed and two-bed apartments, has filled a gloomy gap mid-way along King’s Stables Road near the Grassmarket and brought new life to a prime city centre plot that had long been in need of redevelopment.

The courtyard at the Wilde Aparthotel by Staycity, includes part of the original medieval stable wall. The courtyard itself has been created to replicate a jousting ground, using 100,000 Caithness stones, as a historic nod to King James IV who is believed to have used the site for tournaments during the 15th century.

Wilde general manager Tony Horan said: “Every step of the design and build has been carefully planned to preserve the site’s history while blending it into a contemporary and stylish scheme, which is the essence of the Wilde brand.

“Edinburgh Castle itself has very much dictated the design of the property, with 60 of the apartments having a view directly out onto this impressive historic landmark, while the other rooms overlook the stunning courtyard.”

The property also has a gym, guest laundry facilities, a lounge, 24-hour reception and the option of self check-in.

Wilde is Dublin-based Staycity’s premium concept inspired by the wit and irreverence of Irish playwright and poet Oscar Wilde. The first Wilde property was opened in London’s Covent Garden in April 2018, with the second opening in Berlin this November.

