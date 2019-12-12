Art and life of first British king among highlights of 2020 season

Left: Titian, Rape of Europa (1562), Right: Attributed to John de Critz, James VI and I (1604)

Art: NGS programme

The National Galleries of Scotland is to hold the first exhibition in more than 40 years devoted to exploring the life of King James VI & I, the first monarch of Scotland and England, as part of its 2020 programme.

There will also be a once-in-a-lifetime reunion of five of Titian’s greatest works, together for the first time since 1704, and a ground-breaking display celebrating the career of special effects superstar Ray Harryhausen in the largest and widest-ranging exhibition of his work ever seen.

BRIGHT STAR: THE ART AND LIFE OF KING JAMES VI AND I

20 June 2020 – 21 November 2020

Scottish National Portrait Gallery

A major exhibition exploring the extraordinary life of King James VI & I (1566-1625) will be the first exhibition in over 40 years devoted to the man who united the crowns of Scotland and England in 1603 and who was the son of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Bright Star: The Art and Life of King James VI & I will uncover a wealth of artistic and cultural riches of the Jacobean period. It will feature an extraordinary variety of artworks and objects such as paintings, dress and textiles, miniatures, drawings, books, manuscripts and jewellery. These include highlights from the famous Cheapside Hoard, an accumulation of jewellery from the late 16th and early 17thcenturies, discovered in London in 1912, which have not been on display in Scotland for over 40 years.

The exhibition will bring together outstanding works by artists such as Sir Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640), Nicholas Hilliard (1547-1619) and Inigo Jones (1573-1652), and will include significant loans from public and private collections, including the Royal Collection Trust, the Victoria & Albert Museum, Tate, the National Portrait Gallery, London and National Museums Scotland.

RAY HARRYHAUSEN: TITAN OF CINEMA

23 May 2020 – 25 Oct 2020

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two)

The largest and widest-ranging exhibition ever seen of the work of cinema titan Ray Harryhausen (1920-2013).

In collaboration with The Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation, the NGS will unveil iconic original models and the matchless archive of the pioneering legend, who elevated stop-motion animation to an art form during the 1950s to 1980s. Harryhausen’s movies, such as Clash of the Titans and Mighty Joe Young, inspired a whole generation of the world’s greatest moviemakers, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro, and his impact on modern cinema is without parallel. Spielberg, Lucas and Jackson credit Harryhausen’s art as the direct inspiration for their careers, and for the creation of Jurassic Park, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings respectively.

Newly-restored models from movies such as Jason and the Argonauts and his Sinbad series, as well as previously unseen material from Harryhausen’s all-encompassing collection, will go on display in an immersive exhibition quite unlike anything the Gallery has ever hosted before, from 23 May 2020.

ARRIVALS | NEW ACQUISITIONS FROM PABLO PICASSO TO JENNY SAVILLE

Summer 2020

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One)

Next year will bring a fascinating showcase of our most recent acquisitions to the SNGMA. This exhibition will offer a stunning range of modern and contemporary work including painting, sculptures, films and more by artists such as Damien Hirst, Jenny Saville and Pablo Picasso. Take a look at the latest additions to the national collection in a unique and stunning display.

TITIAN: LOVE, DESIRE, DEATH

11 July 2020 – 27 September 2020

Royal Scottish Academy

Five of the greatest paintings in the world, from Titian’s epic series of large-scale mythological paintings known as the ‘poesie’, will be brought together for the first time in over 300 years in an exhibition jointly organized by the National Gallery in London, the NGS, the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Titian’s poesie is one of most significant groups of paintings of the high Renaissance. Painted between 1551-62 at the request of Philip II of Spain, these rich, exquisite paintings are among the most original visual interpretations of Classical myths and are key works in the history of European painting.

Titian: Love, Desire, Death will reunite Danaë (1551–3, The Wellington Collection, Apsley House); Venus and Adonis (1554, Prado, Madrid); Diana and Actaeon (1556-9) and Diana and Callisto (1556-9), jointly owned by the National Gallery and the National Galleries of Scotland; and the newly conserved Rape of Europa (1562) from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston.

The history and significance of Titian’s ‘poetry in painting’ will be conveyed through exciting interpretations and unique exploratory insights on the Venetian master’s technique, and will be accompanied by both portraits and translations of Ovid’s Metamorphosis, the book which Titian based most of the works upon.

This once-in-a-lifetime exhibition will first be shown in London, then travelling to the Royal Scottish Academy for the summer, before leaving for Spain in late 2020. The worldwide tour will culminate in Boston in February 2021.

TEMPLES TO TENEMENTS: PHOTOGRAPHS OF ARCHITECTURE

25 July 2020 – 10 January 2021

Scottish National Portrait Gallery

Following the successful launch of Scotland’s Photograph Album: The MacKinnon Collection this winter, NGS will continue to explore the rich history of photography in a new exhibition dedicated to architecture. Temples to Tenements: Photographs of Architecture, which opens in July 2020 at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, will be the fourth instalment of a popular series of free exhibitions which use a central theme in the history of photography to explore the richness of the NGS collection.

Architecture is a record of human life past, present and predicted future. From early photographic experiments to the manipulation of digital images, the built environment is one of the most enduring themes in the story of photography. Temples to Tenements explores the world around us through the work of photographers as diverse as David Octavius Hill & Robert Adamson, Thomas Annan, Andreas Gursky and Chris Leslie