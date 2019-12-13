SNP rises, but Sturgeon must choose where she goes from here

As I See It: Terry Murden

An election that was expected to determine the fate of Britain’s future in the EU, will do more than end the suffocating arguments over Brexit. It will reshape British politics, the relevance of the Labour Party and Scotland’s relationship with England.

Labour’s John McDonnell was contrite in defeat, putting the blame on Brexit. It was, as forecast, a quasi second referendum on EU membership and it put the Remainers to the sword. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn knew his party was split and had little choice but to take a neutral view, but it inevitably led to defeat for the party and it will likely end his leadership. Labour is a busted flush and cannot hope to overturn the gulf with the Conservatives, at least not without a massive overhaul of its left wing agenda.

In Scotland, the nationalists once again reign almost unchallenged, a result that will energise an already aggressive demand for separation. Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson bounced back into frontline action to join a rally on Wednesday, confidently predicting the Tories would see off the SNP and offering to ‘skinny dip in Loch Ness’ if the SNP won 50 seats. With the nationalists comfortably beating that target the media will be ready to watch this spectacle when Ms Davidson confirms the date.

More seriously, she has been made to look a little foolish with such a bombastic claim. With her party making no headway in Scotland, and her reputation suffering as a result, it may be the trigger that encourages her to pursue her political future down south where her party now looks set, not for five years, but at least 10 years of government.

The contrast with the scale of the Conservative victory down south could not be more stark. With Labour and the LibDems now effectively sidelined north and south of the border the scene is set for a fight to the finish over the union.

Much to think about: Nicola Sturgeon (pic: Terry Murden)

Yet despite gaining seats in Scotland, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon faces her own dilemma. Does she soldier on, throwing more troops into battle knowing that the Tories have just reinforced the union barricades? Or does she accept that the fight is over and decide to step down while her own reputation remains intact?

With no prospect of the Tories agreeing to a second independence referendum, it could get ugly for the SNP leader with the potential for the party to split between those prepared to join her in playing the long game and those who will demand unilateral action. Added to that, the party faces a public humiliation in the spring when the sex allegations against former leader Alex Salmond will be heard in court and will dominate the headlines.

For business, a Tory majority was the most satisfying outcome, removing the threat of Labour’s hugely ambitious nationalisation programme, higher taxes and public borrowing.

The ending of Brexit uncertainty and delivery of a government able to push through its legislative programme will give impetus to the pound, equities and investment.

Mr Johnson’s government must now make good on its promised reforms to reform business rates and incentives for entrepreneurs. The country’s infrastructure is creaking, and there are some big decisions to be made on Heathrow, HS2 and climate change.

The Prime Minister has work to do on mending his own reputation which has been shredded over his careless use of language and failure to empathise with those at the wrong end of the economy. Despite this, the electorate has put its faith in him and he must now deliver.