Digital transformation is key to growth – and survival

SCOTT McGLINCHEY says failure to digitise increases the risk of losing customers

As business leaders across a range of industries explore ways to weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is vital that they “expedite and expand” IT transformation initiatives to underpin growth and economic revival.

Digital Initiatives will drive growth

Despite the challenges the pandemic has uncovered for many businesses, a significant opportunity exists to transform business operations from the ground up, enabling businesses to respond to future disruption quickly and strategically.

Expect to see organisations accelerate and enhance their digital transformation initiatives by investing in solutions that not only support remote working but importantly greatly improve the capabilities to deliver seamlessly an increased range of digital services, securely.

Failure to transform will result in the reliance on expensive and inefficient legacy systems that will ultimately become obsolete and increase the risk of poor customer attraction, not enticing new customers. Doing nothing will also increase the risk of losing existing customers to competitors who have transformed.

Considerations for Success

Businesses have learned many valuable lessons in the past year, from how to quickly move entire organisations to a remote workforce model to looking deeper at digital initiatives to enhance their operation like never before. But there is still more to be done.

In my view there are many considerations for IT leaders in 2021 and beyond. Here are a few thoughts:

Concentrate on digital services that deliver the best value for your customers.

Cloud technology is key. Whether it is your workplace apps or fiscal systems, make sure you have a clear forward path.

Review existing digital strategies building a clear and robust cloud-first approach ensuring your business is ready for the next phase of disruption.

Automation, Remote Working, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics are priorities as they remove labour-intensive processes and reduce cost, safely.

Secure your data and ensure integration doesn’t create supplier “lock-ins”. As cloud services increasingly commoditise you need to be able to take advantage of progress and cost reduction. Not least enhanced tooling.

The digital workplace is not just an add-on or “nice to have” anymore. It is a strategic technological environment that needs managed. Remember it is more than solely products. Ensure its safe, secure and scalable and part of your cloud strategy.

Ensure your supply chain is sustainably intact and that they too can deliver for you in the “new world”. Lessening cross border dependency may also be wise in some instances.

Don’t Get Left Behind

One thing is certain in an uncertain world: failure to adapt will see a company being left behind. Or worse still, not surviving. Bottom line?

Invest in your organisation’s digital footprint, be led by cloud-based systems that are readily accessible to significantly enhance your ability to respond swiftly to change.

Above all, approach such change with a positive mindset and belief. The latter is extremely important as we all attempt to come out of the worst pandemic in one hundred years with new and dynamic digital ways of working.

Scott McGlinchey is CEO of Exception a digital services and solutions provider dedicated to helping organisations unlock value and create opportunity through the power of technology

