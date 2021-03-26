Masterchef winner goes solo as St James serves up food adventure

Artist’s impression of new food hall

New names are among the rich mix that will be available in Edinburgh’s new food hall, writes JULENA DRUMI

Masterchef winner Gary Maclean will open his first solo dining experience in an innovative Food Hall in the heart of the new St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Bonnie & Wild’s open plan venue will have eight exclusive food stalls, three speciality retailers, a patisserie, and three bars.

Joining Maclean and the already announced team at Mac & Wild will be Edinburgh’s East Pizzas, and artisanal gelato from Joelato, run by husband and wife team Joe and Lucie Sykes.

Maclean, who will open Creel Caught, said: “This is set to be a Food Hall like no other and it’s precisely why I chose Bonnie & Wild as the location for my first ever solo dining venture.

“Creel Caught will showcase the very best seafood this country has to offer, something we know diners can’t get enough of.

“Being alongside the likes of Mac & Wild and East Pizzas is testament to Scotland’s incredible food scene. We all offer something different, something for every taste but all with Scottish produce at the heart.”

Roly Simpson of East Pizzas said: “I think Bonnie & Wild’s new Food Hall is going to be an amazing venue that will celebrate the breadth and depth of Scottish food and drink. I’m delighted East Pizzas is going to be a part of this adventure as we expand our Edinburgh base.

“Like the Bonnie & Wild team we are very much focused on locally sourced products, with an emphasis on using organic products when possible.

“For example, our organic mozzarella cheese comes from Dumfriesshire, while our venison salami is provided by the excellent Great Glen Charcuterie and our smoked chorizo from East Coast Cured.”

Joe Sykes, who learned the craft of gelato at the Carpigiani Gelato University in Bologna, said: “Joining Bonnie & Wild Food Hall is a hugely exciting step for us.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with other premium food businesses who are all working together to showcase the very best that Scotland can offer.”

St James is aiming to open later this summer and Bonnie & Wild’s Marketplace will be able to accommodate 700 guests.

The venue will also contain a private dining area, flexible events spaces, children’s play area, and a demonstration kitchen complete with broadcast capability.