CALA promises top class connections at Boroughmuir

Former Boroughmuir High School now has some of fastest broadband in the city

Telecoms provider Virgin Media worked with home builder CALA to overcome challenges at old school, writes JULENA DRUMI

A former Edinburgh school built before the First World War has been rebooted with 21st century communications as part of a residential makeover. Virgin Media has installed ultra-fast broadband into the former Boroughmuir High School which has been converted into 87 apartments by CALA Homes (East) to suit modern work-from-home lifestyles.

Each of the apartments will have broadband speeds 14 times faster than the average household in the city – and will provide increased resilience as demand for reliable connectivity continues to increase.

This comes as home owners are seeking more stable internet connections, with home-working now the norm for many.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing sirector with CALA Homes (East), said: “It’s crucial that at Boroughmuir we give buyers the best of all worlds.

“That means we can include the charm, character and impressive height of the old building, but equally important is the high specifications to meet the demands of modern living.

“We’re delighted to have been able to work with Virgin Media to implement fibre into each home, with teams working carefully in and around this special building to ensure it is fitted seamlessly.

“With many of our buyers working from home, this kind of connectivity has been an incredible bonus. Many buyers of our two- and three-bedroom homes have been using their flexible additional bedrooms as the ideal separate work from home office.”

Interior of apartment

The Boroughmuir High School building was constructed between 1911 and 1914 by renowned architect, John Alexander Carfrae.

A innovative building in its own right, it was one of the first in Edinburgh to use steel frame architecture. The Boroughmuir site continues this heritage by future-proofing internet connectivity in each of its apartments.

Colin Brown, regional director for Scotland at Virgin Media, said: “Edinburgh benefits from some of the fastest broadband speeds in the world as a result of the activation of Virgin Media’s gigabit network in the city.”

The restoration of the Grade B listed building, in the popular Bruntsfield area, is being executed with care and attention to maintain the former school’s character.

Each of the Boroughmuir apartments has allocated parking with access to electric vehicle charging points and to a relaxing private residents’ courtyard.