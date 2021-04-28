First look inside Gleneagles’ new Townhouse

The restaurant in the former banking hall

Gleneagles’ has revealed images of how its new Townhouse in Edinburgh will look when it opens later this year.

Its new city-based boutique hotel is the first such venture for the five-star resort and will be housed in a former branch of Bank of Scotland, built for the British Linen Bank in 1846.

The building is located within in St Andrew Square in the New Town Conservation Area and is part of the Edinburgh World Heritage Site. It is next door to a former RBS branch which has been turned into the Edinburgh Grand Hotel by the Chris Stewart Group.

The lounge

Plans for the Gleneagles Townhouse were first revealed in 2017 and now features a mix of traditional and contemporary design.

It will have 33 bedrooms, an all-day restaurant and two bars including a rooftop terrace facing the square and George Street. There is a private members club and gym.

Ennismore acquired the five-red-AA-star, 232-bedroom Gleneagles hotel and golf resort in 2015 for around £200m.

One of the 33 bedrooms

The rooftop bar

Leisure club