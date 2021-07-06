Bentley and Macallan global partnership off to a flyer

The Flying Spur launched at the Macallan distillery on Speyside

Two of Britain’s long-established luxury brands have embarked on a global partnership they hope will lead to a series of collaborative ventures as they both work towards a sustainable future, writes JULENA DRUMI.

Bentley, a by-word for motoring majesty, chose to introduce its second plug-in model, the Flying Spur hybrid, at the Macallan whisky estate on Speyside where the two brands announced a collaboration on carbon neutral objectives.

The car manufacturer says its new model, set to be priced from £160,000 when sales begin later this summer, is its most environmentally friendly vehicle yet. It is part of its Beyond100 plan to become a carbon-neutral organisation with an entirely electrified range by 2023.

The 102-year-old company’s first all-electric vehicle is expected to come to market in 2025 and it will have a totally electric lineup by 2030. So far, Bentley has this hybrid and another, the Bentayga SUV.

As part of its tie-up with the Macallan Estate, Bentley will supply two hybrids to the company this year. The estate is also committed to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet by 2025.

Bentley’s chairman and chief executive, Adrian Hallmark, said: “Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future.

“We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programmes together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary experiences, projects and products.

The new car is part of a planned family of electric vehicles

“Our brands are two that share the same ethos – the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.”

Macallan’s key goals also include achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, promoting responsible sourcing and cultivating a global community of artisans.

The partnership with Bentley aims to draw on their rich heritage to deliver a wide range of projects over the coming years, including jointly-developed products, curated customer experiences and collaborative events.

Igor Boyadjian, managing director for The Macallan, said: “Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other. We will generate fresh and contemporary thinking around our consumer engagement, our exceptional experiences, and ultimately our products.”

For the petrolheads, the new model combines six-cylinder power with a battery and an electric motor, but replacing the Bentayga Hybrid’s 335bhp 3.0-litre turbo is a more powerful 410bhp turbocharged 2.9-litre V6.

The firm claims that running on pure-electric power alone, around 24 miles of emission-free range is possible.

The Flying Spur comes equipped with three drive modes: E-Mode, for all-electric driving, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode, for saving battery charge.

> Latest Daily Business news