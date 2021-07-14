New Covid guidelines just leave more of us baffled

AS I SEE IT: If you’re confused by the latest Covid rules, you’re not alone, says TERRY MURDEN

The new series of University Challenge has just begun, so here’s your starter for ten: how many people are allowed to attend an outdoor event from next Monday? 60,000 did I hear you say? Yes, I know that was the attendance at the Euro 2020 final, but the answer is 2,000. This is Scotland. We do things differently.

But weren’t there 12,000 at the Euro matches at Hampden Park and 16,500 at BT Murrayfield to watch the British and Irish Lions in June.? The new rules say I can only have 15 people from 15 households for a barbie in my garden.

Er, yes. The football matches were made special cases. Or as a professor of global public health at Glasgow University said: “I don’t have a good answer for that.”

So the Covid bug just sat on its hands on those days and decided to let everyone enjoy the matches?

Don’t be so facetious.

Fifteen people sounds more like a jury. Or a rugby team. What if one of the other squad members wants to join the garden party?

Tell them to find some new friends.

There’s a limit of 200 at weddings and funerals, yet there will be Scots among 140,000 being allowed to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone at the end of this month.

Ah, yes. Mourning a relative or celebrating a wedding risks lots of close contact, hugging, that sort of thing. I’m sure 140,000 fans of Formula One will stay at least 3 feet and 3 inches away from each other as the guidelines say.

What about pubs and restaurants?

Yes, I’m glad you ask. Up to 10 can meet, but they have to be away home by midnight.

So I can sit in a cramped aircraft cabin with a bunch of strangers for a few hours on the way back from the Algarve, but I can’t join a dozen of my friends or work colleagues in the pub for a quick pint when I get home?

Especially after midnight. Just go home. Those are the rules. They’re for your own good. And while you’re out don’t forget your face mask.

Is that compulsory?

Well, mebbes yes, mebbes no. Check the government’s website. I’m sure it will make everything crystal clear….

Terry Murden formerly held senior positions at The Sunday Times, The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and The Northern Echo and is now editor of Daily Business

