Wealthy flee cities in search of space

Argyll and the coast are increasingly popular choices

Wealthy individuals and business owners are quitting crowded cities to live and work in the countryside or on the coast, according to new research.

Nearly two-thirds (61%) of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and business owners across Scotland have considered a property move in the last year, driven by the pressures of Covid-19.

Rathbone Investment Management found that many want to adapt to new ways of working and rethink their home environment.

Of those who have considered a property move in the last year, a fifth (21%) said they have considered moving to Argyll and the Isles, closely followed by Ayrshire and Arran (21%) and Greater Glasgow and the Clyde Valley (19%).

Some have even thought about moving out of Scotland entirely with 12% considering moving elsewhere in the UK.

Looking further afield, 12% said they had considered Europe, excluding the UK, and 5% considered moving to the Americas.

Kindar Brown, financial planner at Rathbone Investment Management said: “Lockdown has forced us all to spend a much greater amount of time at home, with many navigating home working, home schooling, exercise, and socialising all under one roof.

“Understandably, it’s meant that many have reconsidered their home environment and thought about a move. More rural locations have become popular choices as people yearn for more outside space and the daily commute becomes less of a factor to consider.

Top 10 regions HNWIs and business owners have considered moving to:

Argyll and the Isles 21% Ayrshire and Arran 21% Greater Glasgow and the Clyde Valley 19% Dumfries and Galloway 18% Edinburgh and the Lothians 17% Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire 17% The Kingdom of Fife 16% Dundee and Angus 16% Scottish Borders 14% Shetland 12%