No more waiting… Bond is back

James Bond returns to the screen with the trailer for his latest outing No Time to Die opening with the words “the wait is over”. Also back is the spy’s legendary Aston Martin, complete with Batman-style weaponry that seems apt for a movie that lives up to its explosive billing.

This trailer confirms that the movie will be released in the UK on 30 September, 18 months after it was postponed because of the pandemic.

Also making a return is Blofeld (played by Christoph Waltz), while Nomi (Lashana Lynch) is a new 00 agent, Cuban star Ana de Armas is CIA agent Paloma, and Léa Seydoux is love interest Madeleine Swann, providing plenty of girl power in Daniel Craig’s swansong.

Q is once again played by Ben Whishaw who pleads for “one nice evening before the world explodes”. Rami Malek plays the villain Safin.

On this being Craig’s last appearance as Ian Fleming’s iconic character, director Cary Joji Fukunaga said: “No one’s trying to say some sort of long sentimental goodbye. It’s just another Bond film. The credits still say: ‘Bond will return.'”

The world premiere takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 September ahead of general release.

