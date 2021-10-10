St James Quarter puts on the style

Edinburgh Style opens on the 14th October

St James Quarter is preparing to put on a show, writes JULENA DRUMI

Edinburgh’s new St James Quarter is preparing to dress to impress as part of its commitment to being more than a retail destination. The first ‘Edinburgh Style’ event will showcase a line-up of fashion and beauty workshops hosted by world-renowned influencers, accompanied by the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival and a fashion show featuring a collection by graduates of Edinburgh College of Art.

Kicking off on 14 October, the four-day event will include a variety of pop-up locations for fashionistas to explore including the ‘Style Dome’ on St James Square and the ‘Style Lounge’ in the galleria.

Attendees can drop into the ’Style Dome’ to watch a series of talks hosted by eight iconic influencers over the course of the weekend. The influential hosts include the beauty icon who boasts Kim Kardashian as one of their number one fans, Reuben de Maid, Scottish fashion guru and Dula fashion house founder, Jilly Isabella and food expert Just Jess. John Lewis will also host an exclusive session with established model Chioma who will provide top tips on how to style your wardrobe this winter.

Edinburgh College of Art graduates will be presenting their collections with models in the galleria and onto the car park for a one-off boutique fashion show. Attendees can also admire work created by Textiles and Jewellery & Silversmithing graduates displayed in the ‘Style Dome’, as well as hear from Edinburgh College of Art and Graduate Fashion Week 2019 Award Winner Rosie Baird, who will be discussing her own graduate collection and inspiration behind the St James Quarter Tartan that she designed.

Throughout the weekend shoppers will be entertained with pop-up bars, an art exhibition, and selfie stations at the ‘Style Stories’. A number of brands including Boots, Peloton, Ixia Flowers, Bodyshop, Keihl’s and IOLLA will get involved throughout the weekend.

Rochelle Weir, brand and marketing director at St James Quarter, said: “What an event we have lined up. Not only will this give people an opportunity to see all the amazing brands, including Keihl’s and IOLLA, we have here at St James Quarter but it’s also a chance to flaunt your own style and be inspired by others. The influencers attending to host our fashion and beauty workshops are some of the best in the business.

Mal Burkinshaw, Head of Design at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “This opportunity gives our graduates a platform within a high-end retail context and will be an invaluable experience for them.”

Edinburgh Style events are free to attend and will be allocated on the day through a first come, first served basis.

