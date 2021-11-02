Live from… Edinburgh? + DiCaprio’s cheap flight + Biden flashed

While one wolf was being criticised for, well, an apparent howler, the Wolf of Wall Street prowled the corridors of the Scottish Events Campus.

Twitter was awash with ridicule after one of America’s top broadcasters appeared to be under the impression that COP26 is taking place in Edinburgh.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, 73, tweeted a picture of a studio set up in front of Edinburgh Castle and wrote: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the Cop26 climate summit.”

Specsavers, the optician chain, tweeted: “Should’ve gone to Glasgow”.

Another Twitter user replied: “With respect, if you aren’t in Glasgow where the COP26 is actually taking place, you really could have reported from home and avoided the air travel and extra pollution.”

Others defended his comments as being not so much a gaffe as a badly-worded tweet. He said he was in Edinburgh and that the event was taking place “in Scotland”, which was correct.

Whatever he meant, the tweet was still visible 24 hours later so he did not seem to have seen any reason to delete it.

DiCaprio flies in on cheap ticket

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred as the Wolf of Wall Street, flew in to lend his support to campaigners, taking care to fly by commercial flight after he was called an eco-hypocrite for his use of VIP planes.

In 2016 the Oscar-winner flew 8,000 miles from France to New York and back on a private just to accept an award … related to climate change.

DiCaprio mobbed on arrival in Glasgow

DiCaprio, who is expected to speak at various COP26 fringe events, first showed up at a book launch hosted by environmentalists at The Engine Works venue in Glasgow’s Maryhill area.

Other rich eco-activists including billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his Microsoft pal Bill Gates flew to Britain on private jets after partying in Turkey for Mr Gates’ 66th birthday.

Flasher for Biden

President Joe Biden may have been wishing he was taking another nap when he was confronted by a naked man on a country lane.

BBC reporter Jon Sopel, who is expected to take over as the corporation’s new political editor, found himself in somewhat different journalistic territory, tweeting: ‘From the White House pool report on @POTUS journey from Edinburgh to Glasgow: ”At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone.” Welcome to Scotland, Mr President.’

