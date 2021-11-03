Stella McCartney pleads for guidelines + protest bike ride

Stella McCartney arrived at COP26, not to exhibit her latest collection, but to bemoan the fashion industry’s dreadful record on green issues.

“We are the most behind industry which is shocking and this is the most exciting and on-trend conversation to be having. Our industry has not had policies in place.

“We are not regulated and I am pleading with the politicians to us some guidelines.”

Prince Charles shared time with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio to inspect Stella’s installation at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The Duke of Rothesay also received a briefing on a souped-up electric McLaren car from its racing CEO, Zak Brown, who spoke about the team’s move from fossil fuels.

He also chatted with McLaren racing driver Emma Gilmour and Leena Gade who is the team’s lead engineer.

McLaren’s F1 team was certified carbon neutral ten years ago and in September the company pledged to put sustainability at the heart of what it does.

Stella McCartney at Kelvingrove Art Gallery

Protest bike ride

A bike ride will be setting off from Edinburgh to Glasgow, on Saturday to deliver a message to the world’s politicians that bikes fight climate change.

Over three hundred cyclists will leave the Meadows at 8am, covering 45 miles by road to demand immediate action to transform Scotland into a cycle-friendly country.

Organised by Edinburgh Critical Mass, Pedal on Parliament and others, the ride is part of a national ‘Pedal on COP26’ initiative. Several rides have been organised across the UK to rendezvous in Glasgow for a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.

Under the banner ‘this machine fights climate change’, the cyclists – including disabled riders – will join thousands of others at a rally in Glasgow Green.

Organiser Amaya Bañuelos Marco said: “Many people feel desperate about the situation, but a massive shift away from cars and towards active travel is a really easy and achievable tool in the fight against climate change.

“We think there’s too much emphasis by governments on electric vehicles instead of investing in cycling, walking and public transport.”

There will be stewards guiding the route, with a local bike shop providing support with a cargo bike full of tools. Riders are asked to bring a spare inner tube or puncture repair kit, waterproof clothes and a packed lunch plus plenty of snacks.

