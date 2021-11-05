Obama to meet young + no magic for Thunberg + St Enoch pledge

President Obama will meet young people

Former US President Barack Obama is expected to fly into Glasgow on Monday with a mission to address the concerns of the young.

His attention is likely to focus on the impact that younger people have on the climate change debate and how they can continue to make their voices heard.

He is also expected to reflect on the Paris Agreement, which he signed up to on behalf of America in 2016.

There was no word on whether Mr Obama will meet the most famous young person the planet, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Ms Thunberg was being interviewed by Harry Potter actress Emma Watson at a panel event who asked her what it would take for the climate summit to be a success. The young Swede replied: “What would be considered a success would be if people realise what a failure this COP is”.

On her Twitter account, she added: “This is no longer a climate conference. This is a Global North greenwash festival”.

Ms Thunberg was due to speak at a march through Glasgow on Friday alongside fellow activist Vanessa Nakate.

Tens of thousands are expected at another protest march in the city on Saturday.

Sign the wall, get a bag

St Enoch shopping centre in Glasgow has launched a mission in partnership with the Clydeside Collective to get 1,000 Glaswegians to pledge a personal eco-friendly commitment.

Centre staff and members of the public will be invited to state their pledge on the shop front of the Collective. Each person pledging will be given a free sustainable bag, designed by COP26 One Step Greener Ambassador Sara Thomson.

Anne Ledgerwood St Enoch general manager says she hopes the project “will unite Glaswegians in a joint mission to each make small changes and sustainable choices every day.”

Sara Thomson, founder of the Clydeside Collective and bag designer says: “We have designed and made 1,000 stylish sustainable bags using eco-friendly inks and materials.

“These will be given away to Centre visitors making environmental pledges. We are excited to help people make their promises and provide a public platform for change.”

St. Enoch Centre recently received a prestigious International Green Apple Award in recognition for its sustainable practices, including introducing better waste management and energy strategies.

“In 2011, it became the first shopping centre in Scotland to become 100% waste-to-landfill free.

Climate action award for pupils

Students who take action to protect the environment will be recognised in a scheme similar to the Duke of Edinburgh awards.

UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi will give more details about the Climate Leaders Award which are likely to see gold, silver and bronze awards depending on the level of volunteering and learning they undertake.

Oxfam attacks billionaires

Billionaires must be stopped from destroying the planet, says Oxfam Scotland. It says the richest 1% will be responsible for 16% of total greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade. This is up from 13% in 1990, showing that their damaging actions are getting worse, it said.

The charity’s Jamie Livingstone said: “The luxury lifestyles and continued plundering of the planet by the world’s richest people are placing us all in ever graver peril.”

Check out our COP26 Diary here

> Latest Daily Business news