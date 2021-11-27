Battling Omicron’s power of persuasion

AS I SEE IT: The new Covid variant is a test for both economic policy and public behaviour, says TERRY MURDEN

‘Everybody has a plan until you’re punched in the face’. So said former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. His quip was recalled last week by the Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill, noting that the latest strain of Covid sweeping around the world, together with further lockdowns, is playing havoc with forecasts and decision making.

The Bank had been widely expected to lift interest rates this week to tame rising prices, but the Omicron variant may have done the Bank’s job for it as wary consumers ease up on spending and travelling.

Any rate rise may now be pushed into the new year by which time we should know a little more about the impact of the super-variant. Omicron also achieved what US President Joe Biden’s release of oil reserves failed to do, by forcing down the price of oil.

Inevitably, investor focus this week will be on the battle to contain and control Omicron and its potential impact on a recovery that was only just picking up steam. Opinion is divided among those who fear another bear market and the more optimistic who believe the world will cope, having built stronger defences over the last 20 months. Even the big pharmaceuticals companies say they can ‘tweak’ existing vaccines to work effectively against Omicron, which may help put a floor under Friday’s 3.6% fall in the FTSE 100.

At least Boris Johnson has responded more quickly this time, perhaps having learned from the costly dithering at the outset of the pandemic that allowed Covid to spread so quickly.

It is now time for a co-ordinated and uniform UK roll-out of any measures to replace the disjointed devolved response that has created confusion among the public while the respective governments imagine that the virus somehow behaves differently once it crosses various borders.

Having decisions delegated to Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff has never made much sense. Why not also delegate policy to Manchester, Birmingham and Plymouth? It’s because politicians who have devolved power and claim to be putting medical evidence first really want to play politics in their own domains.

This nonsense has contributed to delays in introducing new measures in Scotland while the Scottish government conjured up needless Scottish names and rules for Westminster’s various Covid programmes to suit its “other” political agenda.

Sadly, Mr Johnson undermines the case for a UK-wide response through his generally woeful tactics, not least a lack of clarity over the rules and the timetable for their introduction.

No wonder the public, armed with sometimes conflicting TV advice from Westminster, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff have decided to interpret the rules to suit themselves, an outcome that has left us dangerously exposed to those who refuse to tolerate any impositions on their lifestyle.

Omicron may have tamed inflation, including rising oil prices, and reminded us of the dangers of unfettered travel, but it will struggle to control the behaviour of an intolerant public whose willingness to accept more restrictions is being sorely tested, especially if they are confused by ever-changing guidelines and, in any case, can ignore them with apparent impunity.

Terry Murden held senior positions at The Sunday Times, The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and The Northern Echo and is now editor of Daily Business

