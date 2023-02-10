Restoration for Greek Thomson’s home for Templeton

Home with a view: Knockderry overlooks Loch Long

A home built for a textiles magnate will get a makeover from its new owner, writes JULENA DRUMI

A baronial castle designed by the architect Alexander Greek Thomson for the textile manufacturer James Templeton will be restored to its former glory by its new US owner.

Knockderry Castle in Cove near Loch Lomond is an ‘A’ listed home which features additions by William Leiper.

The castle was built in the mid-19th century although its category listing has more to do with the exceptional Leiperian interior which is considered to be one of the finest domestic interiors of its style in Scotland.

Occupying an elevated position, Knockderry Castle overlooks Loch Long, a sea loch close to Helensburgh.

The castle’s interiors account for its grade A listing

The property offers a wealth of original features including crows step gables, turrets, stone balustrades and an extraordinary wood panelled drawing room which includes a minstrel gallery and other features including period fireplaces, panelling and stained-glass windows.

The main property incorporates an entrance hall, four reception rooms, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms and extensive ancillary accommodation throughout.

Gary Louttit, head of hospitality & leisure at Shepherd, led the sale which was marketed with an asking price of offers over £1.25m.

