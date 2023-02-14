Edinburgh’s street food market ready to go

Edinburgh’s Street Food Market occupies a close in the Omni Centre

Artisanal flavours are guaranteed at the capital’s new street food market, writes JULENA DRUMI

It’s become one of the most popular ways to eat out, readily available, cheap, adventurous and usually cooked by a native of its country of origin. What is there not to like about street food?

Street Food has always been with us, but it has now become a “thing” with vendors popping up literally in the street, or in formal markets, all over the world, and the first seven-days-a-week street food market is opening in Edinburgh.

Unlike the fast food chains, street food vendors usually cook from fresh, appealing to consumers who have become more choosy about where it comes from.

This is food on the go with a cultural twist, offering the authentic taste of other countries at a bargain price. Vendors offer a chance to sample traditional classic meals during a work or shopping break.

Street food is a growing phenomenon

Edinburgh Street Food launches in a close in the Omni Centre on 25 February. It has carved out a 900 square metre corner of the centre, extending out onto the pavement with a 250+ seater urban garden.

With overhead cover, outside heaters and Calton Hill forming a picturesque backdrop, Edinburgh Street Food aims to be the go-to casual dining space, whatever the weather.

All-weather protection at the Omni

You’ll get a chance to try French confit duck with a Scottish twist or an East Asian fusion fluffy Hirata bao. We’re also promised warm cookies, candy-floss, sundaes and other things to satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

“ESF is providing creative independent traders the year-round city centre space their exceptional food merits” says Ben MacMillan, co-founder of Edinburgh Street Food

On a mission to remain fiercely independent, ESF is only working with local artists, including KMG Yeah and Solas Neon, local traders and breweries to create an enticing, vibrant market where both neighbours and travellers can find the best street food in the city.

