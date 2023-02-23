Benefit by embracing the circular economy

TECH TALK: BILL MAGEE says adopting sustainable IT practices is better for the plant and the bottom line

Companies seeking new funds in an uncertain year ahead are increasingly accepting that a business case pre-condition is to align their tech strategy with sustainability initiatives. Long gone are the days when a term like net zero waste can be made light of and labelled a mere buzzword or fad.

Many are now stressing companies should seize the circular economy opportunity and that every business must realise just how deeply intertwined its operation is with environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns.

To commercially realise a strong ESG proposition creates value and at the same time makes the planet eco friendlier.

It’s abundantly clear those who embrace such mainstream sustainability policies emerge stronger, more resilient and able to accelerate transformation within their organisation. An OECD report reveals there’s still much to be done.

Plastic pollution is “growing relentlessly” as waste management and recycling shortfalls should raise alarm bells for any organisation sincere about embracing the tenets of a circular economy.

The planet is producing twice as much plastic waste as two decades ago with the bulk ending in landfill, incinerated or leaking into the environment. A mere nine per cent is successfully recycled.

A key question an organisation should ask itself is: “Have you realised the benefit of asset lifecycle for your business?”

As a tech-savvy society we are consuming more at a faster rate. Whether this is due to innovation, relying on new styles to stay current and on trend, a desire for collection, or anything in between.

A key area is the recycling of old technology into new areas. It’s a trend, it’s hoped, that will mushroom throughout the IT industry from an economic and environmental perspective.

We have become more aware of the asset lifecycle and how older assets can be refreshed and transformed to be fully fit-for-purpose for new projects.

As a business ask yourself:

How do you deploy your assets and get a longer life out of them?

If there are assets no longer suitable for your business, what would you do with them?

Would you look at purchasing pre-owned goods?

One way forward is through the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Circular Economy approach that enables an enterprise to do exponentially more with less.

This is achieved by leveraging efficiencies and asset longevity designed into its products, services offerings and business models.

Billions of devices are coming online and such growth is causing organisations to hit resource limitations as they try to scale.

A priority must be to remove such inefficiencies across the entire IT product lifecycle and adopt sustainable IT practices that make the most of your budget.

One of the key tenets of the circular economy is to keep assets in use longer to reduce new raw material extraction and minimise e-waste.

Above all, such upcycling services like the one provided by HPE as a partner, maximises end-of-use asset value and provides money back for other innovation projects.

Scotland is active with a Circular Economy Bill aimed at establishing a legislative framework to support the country’s transition to a zero waste and circular economy, increase re-use and recycling rates, modernise and improve waste and recycling services.

A sustainable economy is successful only if it gives equal priority to all stakeholders. For a business this means shareholders to clients, employees to community partners.

An ESG route map is vital. Involving organisations of all sizes, and in whatever sector they operate. Playing their part by fully embracing the circular economy.

