St Andrews gets a touch of Hollywood

Fife-bound: Stanley Tucci and Joe Russo (pics: contributed)

Leading actor and movie-maker Stanley Tucci will take part in Fife’s fledgling film festival, writes JULENA DRUMI

Celebrities are a common sight in St Andrews as they flock to its famous golf courses. Less often do the film stars among them make the trip to promote their day job. Later this month, the Fife town will welcome one of Hollywood’s top creative stars to take part in an ambitious festival of film that promises to become a fixture in the movie industry calendar.

Academy Award nominated actor and filmmaker Stanley Tucci will attend the Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews for a screening of his 1996 film Big Night.

The film, which Tucci co-wrote, co-directed and starred in, will screen on Saturday 15 April at the Byre Theatre and afterwards he will take part in a conversation with key festival supporter Joe Russo (Avengers Endgame). Tucci to discuss his journey in film and TV.

The event from 14-16 April is part of the second edition of the festival, with festival director Ania Trzebiatowska showcasing a diverse selection of contemporary film alongside a range of supporting activities.

She says: “The idea behind Sands is to create a sense of community and a dialogue between a diverse group of artists and film lovers.

“Stanley Tucci is one of the most curious, passionate and fearless filmmakers out there, and we’re so excited to welcome him to St Andrews to talk about his professional journey and the stories he’s interested in telling.”

Sands has developed close ties with the university’s Department of Film Studies and offers opportunities for students to connect with film festival curation and filmmaking talent operating at the highest levels.

Moreover, the festival seeks to fulfil a broader mission by bringing fresh and innovative cinema, including filmmakers from Scotland to audiences outside the University, residents from local communities and those of the surrounding areas.

As well as offering advice to the next generation of filmmakers, Joe Russo (co-director of Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man) will host a public discussion with Epic Games chief creative officer, Donald Mustard, on the role of gaming in contemporary storytelling. Mustard has worked as a creator and director of major titles such as Fortnite, which is the most played game in the world with more than 236 million monthly players.

Among other sessions, there will be a tal by veteran casting director Margery Simkin. Her credits include James Cameron’s Avatar (2009), cult-classic Little Shop of Horrors (1986), Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the original Top Gun (1986)

Sands is supported by Screen Scotland and benefits from an association with Rusacks St Andrews.

