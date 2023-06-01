Thunberg to address Edinburgh Book Festival

Speaking role: Greta Thunberg

The young climate activist will be in conversation about her activism, writes JULENA DRUMI

Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, will speak at a special event as part of this year’s Edinburgh Book Festival programme. The event, titled It’s Not Too late to Change the World, will take place at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Sunday 13 August and is chaired by writer and broadcaster Gemma Cairney.

Ms Thunberg will address the audience then take part in a conversation about her activism and The Climate Book, the 2022 publication that saw her call on the wisdom of more than a hundred experts, from Indigenous leaders and renowned scientists to activists and people from around the world who are most affected by climate change.

This will be Ms Thunberg’s first public appearance in Scotland since her visit to Glasgow for COP26, the UN’s climate conference in November 2021.

As part of the event, 300 tickets will be made available to local community groups and young people and a special concessionary ticket price of 50% off will be made available to those under 26 to encourage them to become a part of the climate conversation

Nick Barley, director of Edinburgh international Book Festival, said: “Nobody speaks truth to power quite like Greta Thunberg: her words and actions have given hope to countless young activists.

“This is a rare opportunity to spend time in the presence of a young woman whose conviction and defiant energy is a source of inspiration to millions across the globe. We are honoured to welcome Greta to Edinburgh International Book Festival.”

Nicola Benedetti, festival director of Edinburgh International Festival, said: “We are deeply grateful to Greta Thunberg for joining us as she is one of the most prominent environmental activists of our time and is uniquely positioned to address the underlying question of this year’s International Festival programme, ‘where do we go from here?’.

“Greta has helped to galvanise a global movement for climate action, and we are proud to feature her as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.”

It’s Not Too Late to Change the World will be part of a climate-focussed strand of events at this year’s Edinburgh international Book Festival, with full details to be announced alongside the full programme on 14 June.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival runs from Saturday 12 – 28 August 2023, and takes place at the Edinburgh College of Art on Lauriston Place.

