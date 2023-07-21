Scottish battery plant’s flat response

AS I SEE IT: TERRY MURDEN says there has been an alarming indifference to AMTE Power’s cash crisis

Tata Group’s decision last week to invest £4 billion in a battery gigafactory in Somerset was met with jubilant support across the political spectrum, which is not surprising given that this is the sort of project the opposition parties have been demanding. Had Rishi Sunak not delivered the subsidies that made it possible, he would have faced an equal amount of scorn.

So why was it that an announcement 24 hours later of the possible collapse of a smaller, yet still significant gigafactory project in Scotland was met with almost total silence?

AMTE Power, which has a battery plant in the far north of the country, wants to build a factory on the site of the Michelin tyre plant in Dundee but is running out of cash. If existing and potentially new investors do not find a solution in the coming days it may fall into administration and its shareholders will lose all their money.

Yet there has been no response from the SNP-Green government. Nothing from the Wellbeing Economy minister Neil Gray or the Greens who may be anti-car but would surely support the development of an electric vehicle sector.

Scottish Labour, which has called for an industrial strategy, has said nothing. Likewise there has been no word from the Scottish Tories, who ought to have been leveraging their government’s success in supporting Tata in order to do the same for AMTE Power.

Even the Scottish media seems indifferent to what is going on with barely any reports of the company’s plight.

It’s not known who is in the talks to find a financial solution, but surely this is one for the Scottish National Investment Bank as it ticks all its boxes for supporting green industry.

As things stand this could be another failure of a Scottish industrial project, the loss of another Scottish stock market quoted company and a setback for Dundee which is already up competing with other Scottish cities that are benefiting from green freeport or investment zone status.

Terry Murden held senior positions at The Sunday Times, The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and The Northern Echo and is now editor of Daily Business

