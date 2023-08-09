Review: Ivo Graham, Organised Fun

✭✭✭✭

Here is a guy who knows why people have come to see him. Having endeared himself to millions on the last series of Taskmaster, Ivo Graham is smart enough to build on the expectations of his audience.

Ivo Graham: Organised Fun is a trawl through (some of?) his concerns and idiosyncrasies. Clearly he revels in the trivia of normal life, particularly in the way it tends to gang up on him.

Everything from ‘The Weakest Link’ to the Top Trumps card game is covered. This involves a level of audience participation which is evidently a source of great fun for Graham himself and allows him free rein to be at his quickest and most self-deprecating.

It’s clear that his favourite subject matter is he, himself. Whilst that may sound selfish, what it actually demonstrates is his frustrations at his own failings.

To manage this and keep your audience with you is no mean achievement. Here is a stand-up at the top of his game.