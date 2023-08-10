Review: The Big Breakfast Bite-Size Plays

✭✭✭✭✭

One of the must-see shows at the Fringe is back for its 15th season and audiences are showing their appreciation by turning out in record numbers.

As usual there is a combination of “menus” featuring five or six 10-15 minute plays rotating over a 3-day period so you can choose which selection you prefer.

I was entertained by Menu One while devouring a coffee and fresh croissant in my seat, surrounded by a packed auditorium of Big Breakfast fans.

This is my 5th year and I was not disappointed. The cast of five familiar actors, three of which are also writers of the timely, relatable, humorous scripts, punched out a message alongside the humour.

First up was Promotion focusing on two colleagues from a different age group competing for promotion in an Escape Room. The subject matter seemed to hit a chord with a large section of the audience who could relate to the script with a twist in the ending.

Dating with Dostoyevsky features a woman haunted by her dead partner who follows her around in all the places they visited together while alive and dating. The twist is when he learns of his planned death.

The third play Basic is about two sisters getting ready for a much-needed night out after the eldest sister’s birth of her first child. It deals with the angst of the youngest sister’s social media dictated life. Unfortunately, the lingo of the younger sister was a little lost on the audience of a different generation, but it was cringingly real for those who understood the now generation.

Play four Inevitable concerns a university professor who tries to explain the algorithm for love. But as we all know, love is unpredictable and inevitably hard for men to understand!

Just Stop is inevitably about Just Stop Oil protestors trying to interrupt an oil company meeting only to find that they have glued themselves to the floor in front of the wrong meeting. Ironically, the meeting they are mistakenly interrupting, contains a dancing cat performer singing and dancing to promote the allowance of Fracking.

The Big Breakfast Bite-Size Plays is at venue 33, Pleasance Courtyard daily until 28 August (not 16 and 25) offering a different daily menu