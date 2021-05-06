Aspen delivers cost savings to Loganair

Loganair: ‘important to have strong working partner relationships’

Aspen Solutions, a Scotland-based IT company, says it has helped regional airline Loganair shave 15% off its costs after introducing a tailored solution to help its various user groups.

Loganair, a new client for Aspen, is the biggest operator of domestic air routes in the UK. Through the pandemic has maintained scheduled links to the islands for essential passenger travel, delivering mail and parcels. It also has contracts for oil and gas companies, and provides dedicated capability for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Aspen Solutions, which has offices in Cumbernauld and Glasgow serving clients across the UK, presented a strategy to Loganair that will result in ten of thousands of pounds saved over the next few years.

Aspen managing director Paul Harkins said: “As with many in the aviation sector, Loganair revenues have been affected in the pandemic. They had to review the current cost base, as well as adapt to meet customers’ needs with a partially remote workforce and Microsoft Teams has become an integral tool for external and internal video meetings.

“As we’re a Microsoft Gold-Certified partner and a cloud services provider (CSP) of Microsoft products, we knew we could be a great asset to the client. We worked with Loganair’s internal IT team to build a tailored solution to suit the needs of the different user groups in the business.

“Our curiosity helps us to solve business critical problems, ensuring Aspen and our customers’ IT solutions are best in class. We are ready to help business of any size – we are delighted to have been involved with the team at Loganair.”

Rob Millar, IT Manager at Loganair, said: “After what the world has been through recently, it is never been more important to have strong working partner relationships.

“The efficient approach by the team at Aspen Solutions was clear from the start. The financial savings provided by their strategy will make a huge difference to our airline for years to come. Customer service is something that Loganair value greatly. I’m delighted that Loganair have Aspen Solutions to help with our IT support.”

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service