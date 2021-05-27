McCrae gets firms ready for return to work

One of the UK’s leading providers of specialist training and assessment to the water and utilities sectors has launched a Site Readiness Training Programme that will support companies whose staff are returning to work over the coming months.

McCrae Training – headquartered in East Kilbride – has already, in its 10 years of business, carved a reputation as one of the UK’s leading quality providers of water and utility training and boasts companies including Veolia Group, GTC, Scottish Water and Morrison Group amongst its clients.

The business – over the course of the last year – has applied these skills to develop a Site Readiness Training Programme that supports employers and staff, across the UK, to return to work safely with the required skill sets to operate on site with immediate effect.

Speaking about the launch of the Site Readiness Training Programme, founder and MD of McCrae Training, Scott McCrae said: “It’s hugely important to businesses that, when employer sites re-open, they avoid any commercial downtime. Businesses up and down the country have experienced significant disruption to their everyday activities as a result of the pandemic and now – more so than ever – a full return to work needs to be safe, productive and cost efficient for companies re-opening their doors and getting back to full operational capacity.

“We have responded to the many requests from both our clients and the industry to deliver a Site Readiness Programme that makes sure, from the very moment staff return to work, they can do so with the reassurance they are appropriately accredited, up to date on all their training needs and in the full knowledge they can undertake their job safely.”

As part of the Site Readiness Programme, McCrae is delivering its range of water and utility training programmes including water and gas main laying and jointing, street works, confined space training together with high pressure water jetting and CCTV inspection and investigation. The business will also deliver its full package of Energy & Utility Skills Registered (EUSR) training across the Water, Gas and Telecoms sectors.

Training will be delivered either from the company’s industry accredited training centre, located in East Kilbride, or its satellite centres located in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. The Site Readiness Programme will also be available on site and within client premises.

“We are responding to the needs of our sector which is telling us it simply can’t have any more downtime across its businesses,” added Scott. “We have therefore developed the Site Readiness Programme to give businesses the support they have asked for. Already we are seeing a significant number of business signing up to make sure when they re-open, or return to full capacity, they can do so and literally hit the ground running.”

McCrae Training only recently announced it had been shortlisted for the Water Industry Awards 2021.The business is the only training provider in Scotland to offer Water Industry Modern Apprenticeships and Design of Water Networks qualifications and is already underway with growth plans that will see it invest in new sites across the UK, widen its geographical offering and create further jobs.

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service