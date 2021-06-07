PropOp aims to disrupt agency sector

Andrew Hutton and Emma Finnie: personal touch

Two of Scotland’s leading property experts have joined forces to launch a property and investment business which they say will disrupt the traditional agency approach

PropOp, which has now opened for business, is the brainchild of property experts Andrew Hutton and Emma Finnie, and was born out of the desire to bring back the personal touch that they claim has been lost across the industry through the past few years at bigger agencies and firms.

Ms Finnie and Mr Hutton, who worked together for several years in their previous roles, are aiming to offer clients a service that is less transactional and is more focused on building meaningful and longer term relationships.

Mr Hutton commented: “There are lots of very well-established and successful firms throughout Edinburgh, but having worked with many of them throughout the past 15 years, the client relationship can sometimes be lost in the politics of a big business. This means the service can often be inconsistent to the client, whether landlord or tenant, and it can be a struggle to build and maintain meaningful relationships.

Ms Finnie added: “Our values are all about being dependable, approachable and honest – these aren’t just words to us, we want those values to be reflected in everything we do, and that works both ways with our clients back to us and vice versa.”

Mr Hutton has extensive experience in the residential property market and was the Director of Property Management at Grant Property, where he met and formed a strong working relationship with Ms Finnie who has spent the last decade working in the property market in Dubai and the UK. She was the top property buyer and top performing property sourcer in the company in her previous role at Grant.

She said: “Whether clients are looking for management of their existing properties, adding to their current portfolio or simply require assistance in sourcing their first investment, we will work with them every step of the way, using our experience to guide them through each stage of the transaction.

“Every property in our portfolio will be personally handled by myself and Andrew and you won’t be passed from person to person which we have both experienced in the past . We have unrivalled local knowledge of Edinburgh and intend to really make our mark on the industry with the launch of PropOp.”

Mr Hutton added: “The pandemic has given us a lot of time to analyse which aspects of our lives and lifestyles we want to retain and which parts we can control and make work better.

“We see a gap in the market for a new firm marrying personality and knowledge. We’ll be totally focused on Edinburgh initially, but we have strong contacts across other major cities in Scotland, so expansion is definitely part of our plan.”

