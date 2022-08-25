Viewpoint: Gary Thorn

Director, Cube Glass

www.cube-glass.com

What does the company do?

Manufactures and installs aluminium windows, doors and curtain walls

Where is the company based?

Cumbernauld

Turnover

£3.5m

Outline your working day

Usually rise about 7am, sort out the kids’ lunches and drop them at school before heading into the factory. Most days start with a brief chat with each member of the team so I get a feel for what’s coming up and then get the head down estimating and speaking with clients.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

A skilled labour shortage, but I suspect over the next few years it will be more about picking the right clients to work for as finances tighten.

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

As far as I’m aware, there is no college training course covering the manufacturing or fabrication of windows, doors or curtain walling which seems very odd considering virtually every building in the world needs windows and doors.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

I’m a big believer in low taxation for everyone and people taking more responsibility for the decisions they make.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

Yes. Even before COVID, our European partners and suppliers were having difficulty delivering materials and that’s only got worse through COVID. Some have given up.

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

No. I support car innovation not penalising people for owning a car.

Do you use public transport?

Rarely.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

I think we’ve got bigger issues, and quite frankly, I think the current Government performance is shocking. No matter your political beliefs, there is no disguising the fact that our Government is full of intellectual lightweights who have no idea how to run a corner shop, never mind a country. We need a real leader with a real positive vision for our country, a real plan on how we get there, which we can all get behind.

What do you drive? Is it petrol or electric? If petrol, what would make you switch?

I drive a hybrid car which uses both electricity and petrol. I’ll switch to fully electric once the charging time decreases and there are significantly more charging stations.

What are your short and long term goals?

To improve the standards of our team and our products. We’re good, but I want us to be excellent.

