Viewpoint: Malcolm Morrison

Owner, GMG Energy

www.gmgenergy.co.uk

What does the company do?

It produces kiln dried logs, processed wood from sawmill, chip and sawdust

Where is it based?

Upper Bighouse , Halladale, Forsinard, Sutherland

Turnover

£1.8 million

Briefly outline your working day

Up for breakfast 6.30am. Start work in office at home, answer any calls that require support, check all bank accounts for cashflow, respond to all emails, attend to all administrative tasks, check all management information, head out to the first appointment of the day. Lunch is usually eaten on the hoof. All travel in my trusty Amorok. No two days are the same but always trying to do positive things

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

Energy costs, lack of available labour, rising interest rates, lack of understanding by Government

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

Remove VAT from fuel. Scotland has wind, hydro and fossil fuels and could control supply to the population with a strategy of fairness for the both the consumer and the energy companies.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

No

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

Yes, imports/exports are more expensive, and there are, as we know, restrictions on labour

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

No, definitely not

Do you use public transport?

No I do not. We have very limited availability as it is here in Sutherland.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

No, I am passionate about Scotland, but we have to prioritise what is required now to solve the large problems we have.

What would make you switch to an electric vehicle?

Energy grants for solar and a great many more charging points, especially in the Highlands, would make me consider switching

What are your short- and long-term goals?

To stay in business this year, be profitable and share rewards with staff and family

This is a new regular column providing a snapshot of opinion on topical issues.

For details on submitting entries, please contact:

mediaservices@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk

URL links are added for a small fee.

Further opportunities are available via a full interview, with photography, as well as personalised columns promoting goods and services.

>Latest Daily Business news