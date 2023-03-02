Viewpoint: Michael Field

Charity trustee & managing director, Workflo Solutions

workflo-solutions.co.uk/

What does the company do?

Managed service provider.

Where is it based?

Livingston (HO), Manchester, Aberdeen.

Turnover

£4.3 million

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

One of the biggest challenges is the increasing competition in the industry, which is making it difficult for businesses to differentiate themselves and maintain profitability.

Another is the need to keep up with rapidly evolving technology and the associated costs of doing so.

Additionally, managed service businesses must navigate the complexities of compliance and regulatory requirements, which can be both time-consuming and expensive.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges related to remote work and cybersecurity, which require innovative solutions and heightened awareness.

Has Brexit impacted your business?

Compliance and regulatory changes: Brexit has led to changes in regulations related to data protection, privacy, and cross-border data transfer.

Changes in customer demand: The uncertainty surrounding Brexit has caused some businesses to put their investment plans on hold, leading to a slowdown in demand for managed services for a short period.

Currency fluctuations: The UK’s decision to leave the EU has had an impact on currency fluctuations, which had affected the cost of managed services for both MSPs and their customers.

Overall, the impact of Brexit on the managed services industry has been mixed, with some businesses experiencing challenges and others finding new opportunities.

Fortunately, Workflo experienced minimal implications of this and found opportunities to expand our portfolio of services.

What is your company doing to support the green agenda? Have you increased or decreased your commitment?

We can help create a sustainable print and document environment by deploying energy-efficient equipment and effective print practices that minimise paper and consumable waste.

We’ve recently partnered with a platform that converts a company’s paper footprint into actual trees. As our clients print, we’ll actively replant trees.

Are you a purpose-led company? If so, how?

Our purpose is to build trust and solve problems for our customers, employees, and society. We believe, our role is beyond just generating profit, it is to contribute to society.

The outcomes of this are seen in our work with our clients, how we run our core operations and philanthropic work for our local community.

We have built a culture of inclusion which is fundamental to empowering our people. We have encouraged fairness and equality for gender, ethnicity, and social mobility. We nurture talent from all backgrounds and foster a culture that brings out the best in all.

This is a regular column providing a snapshot of opinion on topical issues.

For details on submitting entries, please contact:

mediaservices@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk

URL links are added for a small fee.

Further opportunities are available via a full interview, with photography, as well as personalised columns promoting goods and services.

>Latest Daily Business news